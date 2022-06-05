NCFL: Bulls dish out biggest hiding to Tigers since 2016 in 65-point romp

BIRCHIP-Watchem dished out the biggest hiding Sea Lake Nandaly has copped in six years in round eight of the North Central league on Saturday.
The Bulls dominated the Tigers in a 65-point victory, winning 17.11 (113) to 7.6 (48) at Sea Lake.
The defeat was the biggest the Tigers have been on the receiving end of since losing to Wycheproof-Narraport by 65 points in round five of 2016 - their first season in the competition.
The Bulls were 19 points up at half-time, before putting their foot down in the third quarter, kicking 7.5 to 1.2 to assume complete control.
Daniel Castellano, Will Sheahan and ruckman Lochy Sirett, who was the Bulls' best as his superb return season continued, all kicked three goals for Birchip-Watchem.
Luke Martin and Will Simpson were the two best for the Tigers, who slipped from top to third with the heavy defeat.
The Bulls are very much becoming a bogey side for the Tigers, who since 2019 have an imposing 33-4 record from 37 games.
All four of those losses have been against the Bulls, including two this year after Birchip-Watchem won their round one battle by 11 points.
* St Arnaud was involved in a thriller for the second week in a row, but this time was victorious.
A week after losing to Boort by four points the Saints defeated Wycheproof-Narraport by three points at home.
The Saints had trailed by 13 points at half-time, but had the better of the second half to win 8.9 (57) to 8.6 (54).
After starting the season 0-5, the Saints have now won two of their past three.
* Donald is back on top of the ladder following a 98-point win over Boort.
The Royals made an explosive start, kicking 9.5 to 0.2 in the opening term and leading by 57 points at quarter-time before going on to win 20.17 (137) to 6.3 (39) at Boort.
Leigh Burke bagged five goals for the Royals.
* Wedderburn limited Charlton to just one goal each quarter in its 61-point victory at home.
The Redbacks triumphed 12.18 (90) to 4.5 (29).
St Arnaud 2.2 3.4 6.8 8.9 (57)
Wycheproof-Narraport 2.1 5.5 7.5 8.6 (54)
GOALS: St Arnaud: T.Petrie 3, D.Gifford 1, J.Hicks 1; Wycheproof-Narraport Senior: S.Faure 2, C.Green 2, D.Turner 1, J.Coatsworth 1, T.Trewin 1, B.Bish 1
BEST: St Arnaud: M.Goode, M.Egan, W.Bertalli, K.Torney, M.Birthisel, J.Male; Wycheproof-Narraport Senior: D.Horbury, G.Hommelhoff, L.Van Schaik, D.Turner, J.Kenny, B.Bish
Wedderburn 2.7 5.12 10.16 12.18 (90)
Charlton 1.1 2.1 3.3 4.6 (29)
GOALS: Wedderburn : J.McKay 3, I.Holt 2, D.Benaim 2, J.Lockhart 1, L.Holt 1, J.Jones 1, J.Douglas 1, T.Campbell 1; Charlton: C.Fitzpatrick 1, A.Judd 1, B.Kemp 1
BEST: Wedderburn: not supplied. Charlton: not supplied.
Birchip Watchem 3.3 7.3 14.8 17.11 (113)
Sea Lake Nandaly Tigers 2.0 4.2 5.4 7.6 (48)
GOALS: Birchip Watchem: D.Castellano 3, L.Sirett 3, W.Sheahan 3, S.Pye 2, D.Adkins 2, C.Hinkley 1, M.Rippon 1, D.Ratcliffe 1, E.Jaeschke 1; Sea Lake Nandaly Tigers: T.Donnan 2, A.Mertz 1, W.Simpson 1, B.Delmenico 1, B.Weir 1, L.Martin 1
BEST: Birchip Watchem Seniors: not supplied. Sea Lake Nandaly Tigers Seniors: L.Martin, W.Simpson, T.Donnan, A.Mertz, R.O'Sullivan, C.Cox.
Donald 9.5 11.8 16.12 20.17 (137)
Boort 0.2 1.2 3.3 6.3 (39)
GOALS: Donald: L.Burke 5, B.Grant 3, A.Schofield 2, R.McGough 2, C.Anderson 2, R.Barrack 2, B.Haddow 1, D.Harrison 1, J.Potter 1, C.Brooks 1; Boort: J.Muscatello 2, M.Chisari 2, A.Cockerell 1, P.Bogers 1
BEST: Donald: R.Young, B.Haddow, D.Harrison, J.Wall, J.Bates-gilby, C.Brooks; Boort: N.Twigg, M.Chisari, L.moss, T.Potter, J.Muscatello, P.Bogers
