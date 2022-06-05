Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

BFNL: Slick Storm flatten Roos in the wet

June 5 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jye Formosa kicked three goals to be one of the Storm's best players on Saturday.

Strathfieldsaye continued its dominance of Kangaroo Flat, handing the Roos a 159-thumping at Tannery Lane on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.