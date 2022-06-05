BFNL: Slick Storm flatten Roos in the wet

Strathfieldsaye continued its dominance of Kangaroo Flat, handing the Roos a 159-thumping at Tannery Lane on Saturday.
The 27.14 (176) to 2.5 (17) scoreline was the fourth season in a row that the Roos have lost by triple figures at Tannery Lane.
Kangaroo Fat defeated Strathfieldsaye at Tannery Lane in the Storm's first season in the BFNL in 2009.
Since then it's been one-way traffic, with the Storm winning the past 12 clashes between the two teams at Tannery Lane by an average margin of 96 points.
Storm forward James Schischka had a day out on Saturday, kicking a career-best nine goals.
With fellow forwards Lachlan Sharp and Claeb Ernst sidelined with injuries, Schischka relished the extra space and responsibility.
The Storm kicked the first 21 goals of the game before Flat's Jake Hywood broke his side's duck late in the third quarter.
Storm midfielder Cal McCarty made a successful return from injury to be named best afield.
Jake Moorhead continued his outstanding form and Riley Wilson bagged four goals for the home side.
The Roos were overpowered by the Storm's bigger bodies in the slippery conditions.
The in-form Ryan O'Keefe, Brodie Fry, ruckman Nicholas Lang and midfielder Ethan Roberts tried hard against the odds.
Hywood kicked both of the Roos' goals.
