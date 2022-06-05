BFNL: Bloods get the job done against Magpies

South Bendigo continued its push towards a BFNL top five spot with a 51-point victory over Maryborough on Saturday.
Although the QEO winning margin looks substantial it downplays the lift in scoring power and overall team effort by the Princes Park Magpies.
On-ballers Jayden Hooper and VFL-listed Jacob Lohmann broke the lines consistently putting the Bloods' backline under frequent pressure.
And although key Magpie forward Chris Freeman finished the match with four majors, South had plenty of bite in attack as well with Michael Herlihy also nailing four goals aided by two-goal contributions from Oscar White, Brock Harvey and Will Keck.
Early showers and heavier rain later in the day didn't detract from the spectacle as the Bloods hammered home four goals to one in the final term on the way to a 15.12 (102) to 7.9 (51) victory.
Nineteen minutes into the first term scores were level on 2.1 (19) apiece as Herlihy and playing coach Nathan Horbury drilled Bloods' goals while at the Barnard Street end Freeman landed his first of four from a set shot.
Jake Postle landed the Pies' other first term major when he was on target with a snap out of a congested pack situation.
The Bloods broke away from the tenacious Pies in the second term. White, Cam Taggert and Isaiah Miller provided the drive with Herlihy (2), Harvey and Kaiden Antonowicz banging home majors.
Antonowicz's major was a typical one from the the Ron Best medallist. He snapped accurately on his left foot at the 27-minute mark.
Freeman was a constant worry to the South Bendigo defence. The first of his pair in the second quarter came when he was on his own 35 metres out, took a handball and trickled through a vital goal.
Rain had set in as the third quarter opened, but South's Keck, Herlihy and Lachlan Furness were on-line, with Furness' goal coming as he roved a pack at the city end and snapped accurately at the 21-minute mark.
The Magpies' sole response had come from the boot of Freeman when he marked in the swimming pool pocket at the Barnard Street end and drilled his fourth goal.
Weak sunshine greeted the players as they resumed after the three-quarter time huddles and the Bloods added 4.2 to a single Maryborough major as the match petered out.
With Magpie supporters in full voice, Oscar White accepted a disputed free kick at centre half-forward at the Barnard Street and hammered home his second goal.
The only Maryborough response came from the boot of Lucas Hurse when he was accurate with a soccered shot to score a much-needed Pies' major at the city end.
Herlihy capped off a best-on-ground performance, booting a set shot from centre half-forward to take his match tally to four majors.
Apart from Herlihy, South was best served by Cam Taggert and Miller in the back half, along with Sam Langley and Brayden Torpey in attack.
Freeman was the pick of the Magpies' outfit, Thomas Gardam was their best defender while skipper Coby Perry bobbed in and out of play.
