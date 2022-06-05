Bendigo Advertiser

Penultimate One keeps streak alive for Symons

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 5 2022 - 1:10am, first published 1:03am
SMART DEBUT: The Rod Symons-trained Penultimate One, ridden by Melissa Julius wins the opening race on Elmore Cup day at Bendigo on Saturday. Picture: ROSS HOLBURT/RACING PHOTOS

A TOUGH win on debut on his home track on Saturday by Penultimate One has helped Bendigo trainer Rod Symons extend an impressive streak.

