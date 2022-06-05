Penultimate One keeps streak alive for Symons

A TOUGH win on debut on his home track on Saturday by Penultimate One has helped Bendigo trainer Rod Symons extend an impressive streak.
The two-year-old gelding, nicely ridden by Melissa Julius, became the fourth of four foals out of the former Symons-trained mare Jeunabaa to win his maiden at Bendigo for the trainer.
Penultimate One - by Redente - followed Jeune Elvis (June 17, 2018), Bedouin King (September 26, 2019) and Perfect War (April 7, 2020) into the Bendigo's winner's stall with his 1000m win on Elmore Cup day.
None of the quartet was quicker to notch up their first win than Penultimate One, who did so at his first attempt.
Perfect War was next best, breaking her maiden at start number four, ridden by Laura Lafferty.
Symons admitted the streak had weighed heavily in his decision to set the promising Penultimate One a first-up assignment at Bendigo.
"When he showed a bit of promise, I thought there's a race at Bendigo and we've got to continue the family tradition," he said.
"I think he can kick on a bit. He's a sprinter, but we've bred this mare to stayers quite a lot.
"He'd been impressive in his jump-outs - the riders who have been riding him have been very impressed every time they have jumped on his back. He shows them plenty.
"Hopefully he's a replacement for Chuckanev," Symons added in reference to his promising former juvenile, who won back-to-back races in April-May last year, before being sold to Hong Kong interests.
With few suitable options around, Symons will bite the bullet and aim Penultimate One at an 1100m race at Caulfield on June 25.
"There's not much around for two-year-olds if you've got a winning one," he said.
"He couldn't go to the race at Swan Hill (Elvstroem Classic) as he's not VOBIS Gold and that would be a big jump in distance to 1300m."
Symons is hopeful the streak can carry on, with Jeunabaa, who won one of five starts and was placed three times before she succumbed to an early-knee injury, currently in foal.
Penultimate One was the first of two Bendigo-trained winners on the eight-race program, with Brent Stanley continuing a purple patch for his stable with a win to Wegottem Today Son in the 1100m benchmark 0-57.
The stable-mate All Too Tough finished third behind Fengarada in the last race.
The $25,000 Elmore Cup (1600m) was won by the Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young-trained Flossing, with the four-year-old finishing 3.5-lengths ahead of his nearest rival Tatunka, who is trained at Bendigo by Bob Donat.
