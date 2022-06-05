Bendigo Advertiser

Herbert improves in third round of The Memorial

Updated June 5 2022 - 12:53am, first published 12:49am
Luas Herbert

A solid third round has opened the door for Lucas Herbert to secure a top-30 finish at The Memorial tournament on the PGA Tour.

