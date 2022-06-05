Herbert improves in third round of The Memorial

A solid third round has opened the door for Lucas Herbert to secure a top-30 finish at The Memorial tournament on the PGA Tour.
Herbert fired a two-under par 70 in the third round on Sunday morning (AEST) to move from tied 57th to a tie for 42nd with one round to play.
The 26-year-old from Bendigo had four birdies and two bogeys on day three to be even-par for the tournament - 13 shots behind runaway leader Billy Horshcel..
The highlight of Herbert's round came on the difficult final hole where he made a 12 metre putt for birdie. On the 191m par-three fourth hole he hit a brilliant tee shot to inside two-and-a-half metres from the pin and made the birdie putt.
At the completion of this event, Herbert will prepare for the third major of the year - the US Open at The Country Club in Brookline from June 16-19.
