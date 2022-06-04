P-plater hospitalised following Eaglehawk Road collision

10am
A provisional driver has been taken to hospital after crashing his car into a power pole on Eaglehawk Road in California Gully on Sunday morning.
At approximately 9.15am a young man lost control of his black Kia sedan and slammed into a power pole on the opposite side of the road.
The power pole was shifted 20 metres and power was lost on one of the houses.
At this stage it is unclear why the driver lost control of the car.
Sergeant Mick McCrann said the driver appeared to have "some form of medical condition or another issue causing him to lose control."
The man has been taken to hospital after suffering a strike to the head during the crash and losing consciousness.
Eaglehawk Road has been closed between Taylor Street and Dowding Street for about 45 minutes, with emergency personnel currently clearing the scene.
Powercor has also been contacted to restore power to the affected home.
More to come.
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
