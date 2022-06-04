Bendigo Advertiser

Consistency has its reward for Ozzie Playboy

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 4 2022 - 10:40pm, first published 9:30pm
BENDIGO CONNECTION: Driver Ellen Tormey and trainer Julie Douglas combine for another winner with Ozzie Playboy at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday night. Picture: STUART McCORMICK

SPRINT specialist Ozzie Playboy boosted his earnings past the $100,000 mark with a ninth career win for Strathfieldsaye's Douglas stable at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday night.

