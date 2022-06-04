Bendigo Advertiser
WATCH: Premier opens upgraded Marong primary school

Neve Brissenden
By Neve Brissenden
Updated June 4 2022 - 3:36am, first published 3:26am
OPEN FOR KIDS: Premier Daniel Andrews opens the Marong Primary School, accompanied by school captains. Picture: DARREN HOWE

DURING his visit to Bendigo on Friday, Premier Dan Andrews stopped by Marong primary school to officially open the new school upgrades.

