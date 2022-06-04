Brilliant chip-in eagle saves Herbert's day at The Memorial

A magnificent chip-in for eagle from the rough on the 15th hole was the highlight of Lucas Herbert's second round at The Memorial tournament in Colombus, Ohio.
The Bendigo golfer was in danger of missing the cut when his second shot to the par-five 15th hole finished in the rough at the back left of the green.
Advertisement
With little green to work with, Herbert landed his chip shot just short of the green and the ball fed down the slop and into the hole.
The eagle took Herbert from on the cut line at two-over par to even-par for the tournament.
He made par on the par-three 16th before back-to-back bogeys on the 17th and 18th holes saw him sign for a four-over par 76.
He finished the day at two-over par for the tournament - right on the cut line - and in a tie for 57th place.
Fellow Aussie Cam Smith leads the tournament at eight-under par.
Herbert started his second round at two-under par for the tournament, but soon found himself on the back foot when his approach shot to the par-four third found the water and he made double-bogey.
A wayward drive on the sixth hole led to a bogey before he produced a superb tee shot on the difficult par-three eighth hole to make his first birdie of the day.
The par-three 12th hole undid Herbert's round when his tee shot found the water and he made his second double-bogey of the day.
That put Herbert under pressure to make the cut before he produced one of the shots of the day with his chip on the 15th.
The Muirfield Village course is renowned for its tight fairways and long rough and accuracy off the tee and with approach shots is paramount.
Herbert found himself in the rough or the water on 11 of his 18 holes on day two.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.