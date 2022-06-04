Bendigo Advertiser

Brilliant chip-in eagle saves Herbert's day at The Memorial

By Adam Bourke
Updated June 4 2022 - 3:06am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Herbert will be birdie hunting on day three of The Memorial tournament on the PGA Tour.

A magnificent chip-in for eagle from the rough on the 15th hole was the highlight of Lucas Herbert's second round at The Memorial tournament in Colombus, Ohio.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.