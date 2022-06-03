On the go Bendigo: Victoria records 8,554 new cases

Daily coronavirus infections dip below 10,000, active cases drop
Victoria's number of daily coronavirus infections has dipped below 10,000 on Friday with the state reporting 8554 new cases in the last 24 hours.
The total number of active infections across the state is now 54,400.
Hospitalisations have dropped 11 overnight. There are 514 Victorians in hospital, 29 in the ICU and 10 on ventilators.
16 people have died with the virus in the last 24 hours.
This comes after Greater Bendigo recorded 266 new infections on Friday.
Rain is expected throughout Victoria today with temperatures lifting slightly from their chilly positions during the week.
In Bendigo, a forecast of 12 is expected with a very high chance of showers and light winds easing in the evening.
Similar forecasts are expected to hit Castlemaine (a top of 11 degrees) and Kyneton (10 degrees).
Both towns have a high chance of showers accompanied by northerly winds.
Echuca is expected to hit a top of 15 degrees but remain cloudy with the possibility of showers.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
