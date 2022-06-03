Bendigo Advertiser
BFNL: Percentage opportunity for Storm, Hawks and Bloods

By Adam Bourke
June 3 2022 - 7:00am
CREATIVE: Strathfieldsaye forward Riley Clarke.

In a BFNL season where every percentage point is going to count in terms of qualifying for the top five, Strathfieldsaye, Eaglehawk and South Bendigo will be keen to make the most of their round eight encounters on Saturday.

