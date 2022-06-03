Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo's Aaron Wilson to bowl for Australia at Commonwealth Games

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated June 3 2022 - 5:27am, first published 4:52am
CLASS ACT: Bendigo lawn bowler Aaron Wilson is in the Australia Jackaroos' squad of 18 for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham that start on July 28.

BENDIGO'S Aaron Wilson will have the chance to add another Commonwealth Games medal to his lawn bowls CV after being named in Australia's squad of 18 announced on Friday.

Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

