Bendigo's Aaron Wilson to bowl for Australia at Commonwealth Games

BENDIGO'S Aaron Wilson will have the chance to add another Commonwealth Games medal to his lawn bowls CV after being named in Australia's squad of 18 announced on Friday.
Wilson, 30 was the men's singles gold medallist at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast and is among the headline players in the Jackaroos squad.
The Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham, England, from July 28 to August 8.
"The Jackaroos are doing all we can to prepare for Birmingham to ensure we are in full flight so that we can make our stamp on the UK," Wilson told the Bendigo Advertiser in April following the announcement the 2026 Commonwealth Games will be held in regional Victoria.
The Jackaroos' squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Games also includes Barrie Lester, whose bowls career started as a 15-year-old at Wedderburn.
Birmingham will be Lester's third Commonwealth Games. He was a bronze medallist in the pairs in 2006 and silver medallist in both the triples and fours in 2018.
"I have grown so much as a player since my debut at the Melbourne 2006 Games and as I head to my third Commonwealth Games I feel like I'm bowling the best I ever have," Lester said.
"We have such an exciting group of bowlers heading to Birmingham. Eleven of them are debutants... we are like one big family, so I can't wait to share my experience and my knowledge with my Jackaroo teammates to make sure we are all at our best at the Games.
"I feel for those have missed out as well, but this team has such a strong culture and know that they will be cheering us on as we head to Birmingham."
To assist in the squad's preparations, the Jackaroos have created a practice green at Mount Tamborine in south-east Queensland that mirrors the conditions they will play in at Birmingham.
"We have nominated an exciting group of talented bowlers who are ready to showcase their skills against the best players from across the Commonwealth," Bowls Australia chief executive officer Neil Dalrymple said.
"We are so proud of each of them and can't wait to cheer them on."
