HDFNL, LVFNL, NCFL - Each club's top players according to the weekly best

WHO are each Heathcote District, Loddon Valley and North Central league's top-performing players according to the weekly best players?
6 - 1st best.
5 - 2nd best.
4 - 3rd best.
3 - 4th best.
2 - 5th best.
1 - 6th best.
SEASON-OPENER: 22.18 (150) def Elmore 9.7 (61)
Round 1: 9.13 (67) def North Bendigo 4.8 (32)
Round 2: Bye
Round 3: 14.15 (99) def Elmore 10.9 (69)
Round 4: 17.10 (112) def White Hills 7.5 (47)
Round 5: 15.7 (97) def Heathcote 10.4 (64)
Round 6: 29.18 (192) def Leitchville-Gunbower 3.6 (24)
Round 7: 12.14 (86) def Huntly 9.6 (60)
Round 8: 12.9 (81) def LBU 4.10 (34)
.......................................................................................................
SEASON-OPENER: 9.7 (61) lt Colbinabbin 22.18 (150)
Round 1: 8.13 (61) lt Mount Pleasant 13.20 (98)
Round 2: 11.8 (74) lt North Bendigo 19.20 (134)
Round 3: 10.9 (69) lt Colbinabbin 14.15 (99)
Round 4: Bye
Round 5: 17.6 (108) lt White Hills 19.11 (125)
Round 6: 9.6 (60) lt Heathcote 17.25 (127)
Round 7: 18.13 (121) def Leitchville-Gunbower 13.7 (85)
Round 8: 13.9 (87) def Huntly 10.8 (68)
.......................................................................................................
Round 1: 13.8 (86) def Huntly 8.13 (61)
Round 2: 8.7 (55) lt LBU 19.22 (136)
Round 3: 9.12 (66) lt Mount Pleasant 18.9 (117)
Round 4: 17.6 (108) lt North Bendigo 18.10 (118)
Round 5: 10.4 (64) lt Colbinabbin 15.7 (97)
Round 6: 17.25 (127) def Elmore 9.6 (60)
Round 7: 20.10 (130) def White Hills 12.10 (82)
Round 8: Bye
.......................................................................................................
Round 1: 8.13 (61) lt Heathcote 13.8 (86)
Round 2: 11.17 (83) lt Leitchville-Gunbower 13.6 (84)
Round 3: Bye
Round 4: 4.9 (33) lt LBU 11.12 (78)
Round 5: 4.8 (32) lt Mount Pleasant 20.13 (133)
Round 6: 7.5 (47) lt North Bendigo 19.20 (134)
Round 7: 9.6 (60) lt Colbinabbin 12.14 (86)
Round 8: 10.8 (68) lt Elmore 13.9 (87)
.......................................................................................................
Round 1: Bye
Round 2: 13.6 (84) def Huntly 11.17 (83)
Round 3: 3.9 (27) lt LBU 19.19 (133)
Round 4: 4.4 (28) lt Mount Pleasant 21.27 (153)
Round 5: 6.6 (42) lt North Bendigo 17.19 (121)
Round 6: 3.6 (24) lt Colbinabbin 29.18 (192)
Round 7: 13.7 (85) lt Elmore 18.13 (121)
Round 8: 8.5 (53) lt White Hills 19.14 (128)
.......................................................................................................
Round 1: 20.12 (132) def White Hills 9.9 (63)
Round 2: 19.22 (136) def Heathcote 8.7 (55)
Round 3: 19.19 (133) def Leitchville-Gunbower 3.9 (27)
Round 4: 11.12 (78) def Huntly 4.9 (33)
Round 5: Bye
Round 6: 17.16 (118) def Mount Pleasant 13.9 (87)
Round 7: 12.14 (86) def North Bendigo 12.4 (76)
Round 8: 4.10 (34) lt Colbinabbin 12.9 (81)
.......................................................................................................
Round 1: 13.20 (98) def Elmore 8.13 (61)
Round 2: 21.13 (139) def White Hills 9.9 (63)
Round 3: 18.9 (117) def Heathcote 9.12 (66)
Round 4: 21.27 (153) def Leitchville-Gunbower 4.4 (28)
Round 5: 20.13 (133) def Huntly 4.8 (32)
Round 6: 13.9 (87) lt LBU 17.16 (118)
Round 7: Bye
Round 8: 8.11 (59) lt North Bendigo 8.12 (60)
.......................................................................................................
Round 1: 4.8 (32) lt Colbinabbin 9.13 (67)
Round 2: 19.20 (134) def Elmore 11.8 (74)
Round 3: 14.13 (97) lt White Hills 15.19 (109)
Round 4: 18.10 (118) def Heathcote 17.6 (108)
Round 5: 17.19 (121) def Leitchville-Gunbower 6.6 (42)
Round 6: 19.20 (134) def Huntly 7.5 (47)
Round 7: 12.4 (76) lt LBU 12.14 (86)
Round 8: 8.12 (60) def Mount Pleasant 8.11 (59)
.......................................................................................................
Round 1: 9.9 (63) lt LBU 20.12 (132)
Round 2: 9.9 (63) lt Mount Pleasant 21.13 (139)
Round 3: 15.19 (109) def North Bendigo 14.13 (97)
Round 4: 7.5 (47) lt Colbinabbin 17.10 (112)
Round 5: 19.11 (125) def Elmore 17.6 (108)
Round 6: Bye
Round 7: 12.10 (82) lt Heathcote 20.10 (130)
Round 8: 19.14 (128) def Leitchville-Gunbower 8.5 (53)
Round 1: 2.10 (22) lt Mitiamo 15.16 (106)
Round 2: 14.13 (97) def Calivil United 13.15 (93)
Round 3: 8.4 (52) lt Pyramid Hill 15.11 (101)
Round 4: 8.11 (59) lt Bridgewater 12.15 (87)
Round 5: Bye
Round 6: 9.14 (68) def Newbridge 7.6 (48)
Round 7: 12.1 (73) lt Marong 26.17 (173)
Round 8: 20.11 (131) def Inglewood 7.8 (50)
.......................................................................................................
Round 1: 7.6 (48) lt Pyramid Hill 9.14 (68)
Round 2: 7.14 (56) lt Marong 19.19 (133)
Round 3: 19.14 (128) def Inglewood 8.7 (55)
Round 4: 12.15 (87) def BL-Serpentine 8.11 (59)
Round 5: 6.7 (43) lt Calivil United 8.11 (59)
Round 6: Bye
Round 7: 17.15 (117) def Newbridge 10.5 (65)
Round 8: 17.19 (121) def Maiden Gully YCW 7.5 (47)
.......................................................................................................
Round 1: 9.10 (64) lt Inglewood 15.4 (94)
Round 2: 13.15 (93) lt BL-Serpentine 14.13 (97)
Round 3: Bye
Round 4: 7.6 (48) lt Mitiamo 8.9 (57)
Round 5: 8.11 (59) def Bridgewater 6.7 (43)
Round 6: 11.10 (76) lt Maiden Gully YCW 13.12 (90)
Round 7: 1.2 (8) lt Pyramid Hill 12.11 (83)
Round 8: 1.2 (8) lt Marong 20.19 (139)
.......................................................................................................
Round 1: 15.4 (94) def Calivil United 9.10 (64)
Round 2: 23.11 (149) def Maiden Gully YCW 12.15 (87)
Round 3: 8.7 (55) lt Bridgewater 19.14 (128)
Round 4: 11.13 (79) def Newbridge 8.6 (54)
Round 5: 15.6 (96) lt Mitiamo 15.11 (101)
Round 6: 7.5 (47) lt Marong 27.16 (178)
Round 7: Bye
Round 8: 7.8 (50) lt BL-Serpentine 20.11 (131)
.......................................................................................................
Round 1: 5.7 (37) lt Marong 28.13 (181)
Round 2: 12.15 (87) lt Inglewood 23.11 (149)
Round 3: 8.6 (54) lt Newbridge 8.14 (62)
Round 4: Bye
Round 5: 2.4 (16) lt Pyramid Hill 31.9 (195)
Round 6: 13.12 (90) def Calivil United 11.10 (76)
Round 7: 11.10 (76) lt Mitiamo 13.9 (87)
Round 8: 7.5 (47) lt Bridgewater 17.19 (121)
.......................................................................................................
Round 1: 28.13 (181) def Maiden Gully YCW 5.7 (37)
Round 2: 19.19 (133) def Bridgewater 7.14 (56)
Round 3: 13.11 (89) def Mitiamo 10.14 (74)
Round 4: 11.9 (75) lt Pyramid Hill 13.9 (87)
Round 5: 30.13 (193) def Newbridge 5.6 (36)
Round 6: 27.16 (178) def Inglewood 7.5 (47)
Round 7: 26.17 (173) def BL-Serpentine 12.1 (73)
Round 8: 20.19 (139) def Calivil United 1.2 (8)
.......................................................................................................
Round 1: 15.16 (106) def BL-Serpentine 2.10 (22)
Round 2: 11.7 (73) def Newbridge 6.8 (44)
Round 3: 10.14 (74) lt Marong 13.11 (89)
Round 4: 8.9 (57) def Calivil United 7.6 (48)
Round 5: 15.11 (101) def Inglewood 15.5 (95)
Round 6: 7.6 (48) lt Pyramid Hill 5.22 (52)
Round 7: 13.9 (87) def Maiden Gully YCW 11.10 (76)
Round 8: Bye
.......................................................................................................
Round 1: Bye
Round 2: 6.8 (44) lt Mitiamo 11.7 (73)
Round 3: 8.14 (62) def Maiden Gully YCW 8.6 (54)
Round 4: 8.6 (54) lt Inglewood 11.13 (79)
Round 5: 5.6 (36) lt Marong 30.13 (193)
Round 6: 7.6 (48) lt BL-Serpentine 9.14 (68)
Round 7: 10.5 (65) lt Bridgewater 17.15 (117)
Round 8: 5.2 (32) lt Pyramid Hill 33.15 (213)
.......................................................................................................
Round 1: 9.14 (68) def Bridgewater 7.6 (48)
Round 2: Bye
Round 3: 15.11 (101) def BL-Serpentine 8.4 (52)
Round 4: 13.9 (87) def Marong 11.9 (75)
Round 5: 31.9 (195) def Maiden Gully YCW 2.4 (16)
Round 6: 5.22 (52) def Mitiamo 7.6 (48)
Round 7: 12.11 (83) def Calivil United 1.2 (8)
Round 8: 33.15 (213) def Newbridge 5.2 (32)
Round 1: 9.5 (59) def Sea Lake Nandaly 6.12 (48)
Round 2: 16.19 (115) def Boort 6.3 (39)
Round 3: 9.10 (64) lt Donald 11.15 (81)
Round 4: 24.15 (159) def St Arnaud 4.7 (31)
Round 5: 18.17 (125) def Charlton 6.4 (40)
Round 6: 15.12 (102) def Wyche-Narraport 11.6 (72)
Round 7: 11.23 (89) def Wedderburn 6.1 (37)
.......................................................................................................
Round 1: 4.6 (30) lt Donald 19.17 (131)
Round 2: 6.3 (39) lt Birchip-Watchem 16.19 (115)
Round 3: 11.12 (78) def Charlton 12.5 (77)
Round 4: 5.5 (35) lt Wyche-Narraport 9.7 (61)
Round 5: 9.3 (57) lt Wedderburn 15.10 (100)
Round 6: 3.4 (22) lt Sea Lake Nandaly 24.19 (163)
Round 7: 9.21 (75) def St Arnaud 10.11 (71)
.......................................................................................................
Round 1: 9.5 (59) lt Wedderburn 17.10 (112)
Round 2: 1.1 (7) lt Sea Lake Nandaly 31.17 (203)
Round 3: 12.5 (77) lt Boort 11.12 (78)
Round 4: 3.2 (20) lt Donald 25.19 (169)
Round 5: 6.4 (40) lt Birchip-Watchem 18.17 (125)
Round 6: 7.12 (54) lt St Arnaud 10.7 (67)
Round 7: 2.2 (14) lt Wyche-Narraport 12.14 (86)
.......................................................................................................
Round 1: 19.17 (131) def Boort 4.6 (30)
Round 2: 16.11 (107) def St Arnaud 2.7 (19)
Round 3: 11.15 (81) def Birchip-Watchem 9.10 (64)
Round 4: 25.19 (169) def Charlton 3.2 (20)
Round 5: 12.20 (92) def Wyche-Narraport 6.7 (43)
Round 6: 16.11 (107) def Wedderburn 5.9 (39)
Round 7: 8.14 (62) lt Sea Lake Nandaly 15.14 (104)
.......................................................................................................
Round 1: 6.12 (48) lt Birchip-Watchem 9.5 (59)
Round 2: 31.17 (203) def Charlton 1.1 (7)
Round 3: 18.8 (116) def Wyche-Narraport 2.3 (15)
Round 4: 14.13 (97) def Wedderburn 6.7 (43)
Round 5: 27.17 (179) def St Arnaud 4.1 (25)
Round 6: 24.19 (163) def Boort 3.4 (22)
Round 7: 15.14 (104) def Donald 8.14 (62)
.......................................................................................................
Round 1: 8.5 (53) lt Wyche-Narraport 9.17 (71)
Round 2: 2.7 (19) lt Donald 16.11 (107)
Round 3: 9.8 (62) lt Wedderburn 23.17 (155)
Round 4: 4.7 (31) lt Birchip-Watchem 24.15 (159)
Round 5: 4.1 (25) lt Sea Lake Nandaly 27.17 (179)
Round 6: 10.7 (67) def Charlton 7.12 (54)
Round 7: 10.11 (71) lt Boort 9.21 (75)
.......................................................................................................
Round 1: 17.10 (112) def Charlton 9.5 (59)
Round 2: 20.14 (134) def Wyche-Narraport 9.9 (63)
Round 3: 23.17 (155) def St Arnaud 9.8 (62)
Round 4: 6.7 (43) lt Sea Lake Nandaly 14.13 (97)
Round 5: 15.10 (100) def Boort 9.3 (57)
Round 6: 5.9 (39) lt Donald 16.11 (107)
Round 7: 6.1 (37) lt Birchip-Watchem 11.23 (89)
.......................................................................................................
Round 1: 9.17 (71) def St Arnaud 8.5 (53)
Round 2: 9.9 (63) lt Wedderburn 20.14 (134)
Round 3: 2.3 (15) lt Sea Lake Nandaly 18.8 (116)
Round 4: 9.7 (61) def Boort 5.5 (35)
Round 5: 6.7 (43) lt Donald 12.20 (92)
Round 6: 11.6 (72) lt Birchip-Watchem 15.12 (102)
Round 7: 12.14 (86) def Charlton 2.2 (14)
