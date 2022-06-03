PREMIER DATA: Each BFNL's club's top performing players through seven rounds

RELATED NEWS: WHAT IS PREMIER DATA?
Who are every Bendigo Football-Netball League senior team's top ranking players after seven rounds of the season according to Premier Data?
Round 1: 7.6 (48) lt Kyneton 18.15 (123)
Round 2: 21.10 (136) def Maryborough 12.14 (86)
Round 3: 0.2 (2) lt Gisborne 34.21 (225)
Round 4: 2.7 (19) lt Strathfieldsaye 18.12 (120)
Round 5: 5.7 (37) lt South Bendigo 23.13 (151)
Round 6: 6.7 (43) lt Kangaroo Flat 11.15 (81)
Round 7: 4.3 (27) lt Golden Square 33.9 (207)
.....................................................................................
Round 1: 10.12 (72) lt Strathfieldsaye 12.13 (85)
Round 2: 19.8 (122) def South Bendigo 9.12 (66)
Round 3: 21.11 (137) def Kangaroo Flat 12.16 (88)
Round 4: 6.11 (47) lt Golden Square 13.16 (94)
Round 5: 20.20 (140) def Maryborough 2.6 (18)
Round 6: 14.13 (97) def Sandhurst 11.16 (82)
Round 7: 7.17 (59) lt Kyneton 11.14 (80)
.....................................................................................
Round 1: 10.12 (72) def Sandhurst 6.10 (46)
Round 2: 24.12 (156) def Kyneton 10.7 (67)
Round 3: 34.21 (225) def Castlemaine 0.2 (2)
Round 4: 24.14 (158) def Maryborough 2.5 (17)
Round 5: 11.17 (83) def Strathfieldsaye 12.5 (77)
Round 6: 23.14 (152) def South Bendigo 7.4 (46)
Round 7: 22.12 (144) def Kangaroo Flat 6.9 (45)
.....................................................................................
Round 1: 15.13 (103) def South Bendigo 7.11 (53)
Round 2: 21.25 (151) def Kangaroo Flat 6.6 (42)
Round 3: 36.19 (235) def Maryborough 2.5 (17)
Round 4: 13.16 (94) def Eaglehawk 6.11 (47)
Round 5: 10.10 (70) lt Sandhurst 12.10 (82)
Round 6: 12.16 (88) lt Kyneton 15.5 (95)
Round 7: 33.9 (207) def Castlemaine 4.3 (27)
.....................................................................................
Round 1: 16.19 (115) def Maryborough 6.8 (44)
Round 2: 6.6 (42) lt Golden Square 21.25 (151)
Round 3: 12.16 (88) lt Eaglehawk 21.11 (137)
Round 4: 8.11 (59) lt Sandhurst 20.11 (131)
Round 5: 6.11 (47) lt Kyneton 19.12 (126)
Round 6: 11.15 (81) def Castlemaine 6.7 (43)
Round 7: 6.9 (45) lt Gisborne 22.12 (144)
.....................................................................................
Round 1: 18.15 (123) def Castlemaine 7.6 (48)
Round 2: 10.7 (67) lt Gisborne 24.12 (156)
Round 3: 11.11 (77) lt Strathfieldsaye 18.14 (122)
Round 4: 13.9 (87) lt South Bendigo 13.12 (90)
Round 5: 19.12 (126) def Kangaroo Flat 6.11 (47)
Round 6: 15.5 (95) def Golden Square 12.16 (88)
Round 7: 11.14 (80) def Eaglehawk 7.17 (59)
.....................................................................................
Round 1: 6.8 (44) lt Kangaroo Flat 16.19 (115)
Round 2: 12.14 (86) lt Castlemaine 21.10 (136)
Round 3: 2.5 (17) lt Golden Square 36.19 (235)
Round 4: 2.5 (17) lt Gisborne 24.14 (158)
Round 5: 2.6 (18) lt Eaglehawk 20.20 (140)
Round 6: 1.5 (11) lt Strathfieldsaye 33.21 (219)
Round 7: 8.7 (55) lt Sandhurst 25.14 (164)
.....................................................................................
Round 1: 6.10 (46) lt Gisborne 10.12 (72)
Round 2: 12.10 (82) lt Strathfieldsaye 16.12 (108)
Round 3: 12.14 (86) lt South Bendigo 14.10 (94)
Round 4: 20.11 (131) def Kangaroo Flat 8.11 (59)
Round 5: 12.10 (82) def Golden Square 10.10 (70)
Round 6: 11.16 (82) lt Eaglehawk 14.13 (97)
Round 7: 25.14 (164) def Maryborough 8.7 (55)
.....................................................................................
Round 1: 7.11 (53) lt Golden Square 15.13 (103)
Round 2: 9.12 (66) lt Eaglehawk 19.8 (122)
Round 3: 14.10 (94) def Sandhurst 12.14 (86)
Round 4: 13.12 (90) def Kyneton 13.9 (87)
Round 5: 23.13 (151) def Castlemaine 5.7 (37)
Round 6: 7.4 (46) lt Gisborne 23.14 (152)
Round 7: 13.11 (89) lt Strathfieldsaye 12.18 (90)
.....................................................................................
Round 1: 12.13 (85) def Eaglehawk 10.12 (72)
Round 2: 16.12 (108) def Sandhurst 12.10 (82)
Round 3: 18.14 (122) def Kyneton 11.11 (77)
Round 4: 18.12 (120) def Castlemaine 2.7 (19)
Round 5: 12.5 (77) lt Gisborne 11.17 (83)
Round 6: 33.21 (219) def Maryborough 1.5 (11)
Round 7: 12.18 (90) def South Bendigo 13.11 (89)
1. Bradley Bernacki (Gisborne) - 199
2. Tanner Nally (Sandhurst) - 163
3. Noah Walsh (Sandhurst) - 155
4. Cooper Leon (South Bendigo) - 138
5. Callum McCarty (Strathfieldsaye) - 133
6. Joel Brett (Golden Square) - 133
7. Bailey Henderson (Castlemaine) - 128
8. Jackson Geary (Golden Square) - 127
9. Liam Collins (Kangaroo Flat) - 126
10. Aiden Hare (Maryborough) - 125
1. Jake Thrum (Golden Square) - 205
2. Aiden Hare (Maryborough) - 204
3. Tommy Horne (Castlemaine) - 195
4. Jackson Geary (Golden Square) - 173
5. Nathan Horbury (South Bendigo) - 170
6. Josh Kemp (Gisborne) - 170
7. Bradley Bernacki (Gisborne) - 164
8. Cameron Manuel (Kyneton) - 147
9. Cooper Leon (South Bendigo) - 146
10. Jayden Burke (Golden Square) - 144
1. Pat McKenna (Gisborne) - 258
2. Bradley Bernacki (Gisborne) - 236
3. Braydon Vaz (Golden Square) - 190
4. Jayden Burke (Golden Square) - 177
5. Coby Perry (Maryborough) - 157
6. Jake Moorhead (Strathfieldsaye) - 156
7. Tom Strauch (Golden Square) - 151
8. Joel Brett (Golden Square) - 145
9. Noah Wheeler (Eaglehawk) - 144
10. Scott Walsh (Gisborne) - 140
1. Jake Moorhead (Strathfieldsaye) - 195
2. Aiden Hare (Maryborough) - 179
3. Nathan Horbury (South Bendigo) - 177
4. Cobi Maxted (Sandhurst) - 174
5. Jackson Geary (Golden Square) - 159
6. Josh Kemp (Gisborne) - 149
7. Jake Thrum (Golden Square) - 148
8. Tommy Horne (Castlemaine) - 139
9. Michael Herlihey (South Bendigo) - 137
10. James Orr (Kyneton) - 131
1. Cooper Leon (South Bendigo) - 185
2. Frazer Driscoll (Kyneton) - 178
3. Aiden Hare (Maryborough) - 161
4. Tanner Nally (Sandhurst) - 150
5. Jackson Hood (Castlemaine) - 148
6. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyneton) - 137
7. Bradley Bernacki (Gisborne) - 131
8. Liam Bryne (South Bendigo) - 131
9. Joel Mullen (Eaglehawk) - 127
10. Isaiah Miller (South Bendigo) - 127
1. Bradley Bernacki (Gisborne) - 183
2. Kallen Geary (Strathfieldsaye) - 178
3. Aiden Hare (Maryborough) - 171
4. Lachlan Gill (Strathfieldsaye) - 171
5. Braidon Blake (Gisborne) - 162
6. Scott Walsh (Gisborne) - 157
7. Malik Gordon (Strathfieldsaye) - 156
8. Jake Moorhead (Strathfieldsaye) - 149
9. Angus Nolte (Kyneton) - 145
10. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyneton) - 142
1. Joel Brett (Golden Square) - 220
2. Pat McKenna (Gisborne) - 205
3. Flynn Lakey (Gisborne) - 169
4. Noah Wheeler (Eaglehawk) - 153
5. Nathan Horbury (South Bendigo) - 146
6. Braidon Blake (Gisborne) - 144
7. Jayden Burke (Golden Square) - 142
8. Jake Moorhead (Strathfieldsaye) - 142
9. Aiden Hare (Maryborough) - 136
10. Hamish Morcom (Golden Square) - 134
