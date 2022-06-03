The artistic talents of the region's young creatives have been recognisd at the annual RAW Arts Awards.
Celebrating artists aged under 25, this year's awards saw 87 applications entered across the five categories of visual arts, literature, performing arts, short film and new award Yo Bendigo/Ambedo.
The new category of Yo Bendigo/Ambedo is awarded to the youth who best captures the experience of being a young person living in Greater Bendigo.
Levity Camilleri won the inaugural award for her work Pose/Poise.
The Literary Award went to Samantha Johnston with Yasmin Russell highly commended, the Performing Arts award went to Tara Muscatello with a high commendation for Kalo Davis.
Ben Martin's Lure won the short film category with Jin Turpie highly commended while Leah Sigley painting took out the visual arts category with Noah Dunstone's digital art/photoshop manipulation highly commended.
City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf said the quality of this year's work was very high.
"We've endeavoured to keep the categories as broad as possible, so the contributions bring out the best of young talent in their chosen medium," Cr Metcalf said.
"We received wonderful applications from artists, writers, film makers and from 25 suburbs and small towns across the region."
The awards night was held at The Capital where people could view the live performances and short films.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
