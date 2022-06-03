Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo Braves back at home to host Hawks for Saturday NBL1 matches

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated June 3 2022 - 2:39am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Braves back at home to host Hawks for Saturday NBL1 matches

Bendigo Braves are back at home this Saturday for round seven of the 2022 NBL1 South season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.