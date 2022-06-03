Bendigo Braves back at home to host Hawks for Saturday NBL1 matches

Bendigo Braves are back at home this Saturday for round seven of the 2022 NBL1 South season.
On the back of a double-header in Tasmania last weekend, the Braves will be in action at Red Energy Arena for clashes with the Ringwood Hawks.
After finishing up the trip to Tasmania with a mixed 1-1 record, Braves coach Stephen Black said his squad had plenty to learn from.
The Braves led 70-68 with 1:55 to play before Hobart scored nine points from the free throw line in the final two minutes.
"It was one that got away," coach Black said earlier in the week
"We put ourselves in a position to win and we probably could've done it.
As round seven approaches, the Braves men have a 2-6 record and sit 14th on the ladder.
Hawks are two spots above in 12th position on the ladder with a 4-4 record and head into the match on the back of a 22-point loss to Diamond Valley last week.
Braves women are primed for a challenging clash with the Hawk's who are fourth on the ladder with a 6-2 record.
The third-placed Braves women (7-1) head into the match on the back of two wins last week, with the Hawks also heading into the round after a victory last week over Diamond Valley.
