A free community forum will aim to address the disproportionately high rates of violence against women with disabilities in Australia.
65 per cent of women with disabilities are likely to experience violence in their lifetime, and they are twice as likely to experience sexual violence.
Organised by Women's Health Loddon Mallee (WHLM) and Women with Disabilities Victoria (WDV), the 'How Do We Change the Landscape?' forum will address the key issues girls and women with disabilities face, and the specific actions that need to be implemented across all levels of society to prevent violence.
The free online event is open to all community members, service providers and local government staff.
"More is needed to shift sexist and ableist attitudes and structures across services, workplaces, schools, governments and communities, which are the key drivers of violence against women and girls with disabilities."
WDV chief executive Nadia Mattiazzo said it was important everyone understood the role they played in stopping the violence.
"I encourage anyone who wants to understand and act on how we, as a society, can achieve true changes in the prevention of violence space to attend this important event" said Nadia Mattiazzo, CEO of Women with Disabilities Victoria.
"Knowing more about the violence which of women with disabilities experience and how to stop it is vital to truly change the landscape."
The types of violence experienced can be disability-specific, including restrictive practices, violence perpetrated by carers, and violence in disability services.
For women and girls with disabilities who experience other forms of oppression - based on factors such as race or sexual orientation - experiences of violence can be compounded even further.
The forum, to be held on June 15, will feature special guest Nicole Lee, an advocate for women and girls who have a disability.
She has herself experienced family violence and is an expert in the field, having been instrumental in shaping the way Victoria responds and works to prevent family violence.
The even will be held on June 15, 9:30am-11:30am.
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
