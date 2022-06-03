HDFNL netball: Cats earning respect ahead of toughest test

LOCKINGTON-Bamawm's quest for respect faces its greatest challenge in Saturday's HDFNL encounter against league leader Elmore.
The rejuvenated Cats surprised more than just Colbinabbin with a 50-38 win over the Grasshoppers last Saturday at Colbinabbin.
Advertisement
A 12-goal win, their third victory this season, catapulted the Cats into the top five for the first time since the opening round of the 2018 season, after they went winless last year and won only one game in 2019.
Back-to-back wins over North Bendigo and Colbinabbin in the last two weeks gave the Cats consecutive victories for the first time since rounds 13 and 14 of the 2017 seasons.
Those wins formed part of four straight that season from round 11 onwards over Elmore, Heathcote, Huntly and North Bendigo.
Second-year Cats coach Jessie Hardess is justifiably thrilled with the Cats' progress.
While she admits they will be hard-pressed to continue their winning momentum this weekend against an Elmore team firing on all cylinders through eight straight wins this season, Hardess is excited to see how her team will handle the challenge of taking on the league's benchmark.
"We are just building every week - hopefully we are at a point where Elmore looks at it and says we really can't discount LBU," she said.
"If that's what they are thinking, we'd be excited.
"It's great to have people stop and think that playing LBU is not just an easy four points anymore.
"That's what I've wanted to achieve as coach, to get some respect, and to have it this season has been phenomenal."
Hardess said last week's win had filled her team with as much confidence as could be expected going into a match against a Bloods line-up that has proven 'tough for all teams to handle over the last two years'.
"It was one of those wins we needed and one that made the girls realise we could be a shot at finals this year, which is not where anyone would have seen us eight weeks ago," she said.
"For the girls to get that shot of confidence, it's a whole another level."
In other games, Mount Pleasant and Colbinabbin will be looking to rebound after surprise losses last week against North Bendigo and LBU respectively when they clash at Toolleen; second-placed White Hills makes the short trek to Huntly; while Leitchville-Gunbower hosts Heathcote.
Leitchville-Gunbower has not won since upsetting Huntly in round two, while Heathcote, which enters the weekend at 2-5 is also aiming to return to the winner's list after starting the season 2-1.
White Hills has established itself as the most likely challenger to Elmore's dominance with a 6-1 record, while Huntly (3-4) is aiming to rebound from a pair of straight losses to work its way back into the five.
After scoring its second win last week, North Bendigo has the bye.
Advertisement
MORE NETBALL:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.