CVFLW: Revamped defence key for Tigers against Thunder | Round 8

Kyneton coach Phil Hawkes believes his team's new-look defence will be key to gaining an advantage over Bendigo Thunder when they meet on Saturday.
The round eight CVFL Women's match will see the second-placed Thunder head down the Calder for a clash against the Tigers on their home turf.
After last week's seven-point win over Eaglehawk, the Tigers are ready to pounce.
Hawkes said the team's revamped defensive structure had proven to be effective in securing wins.
"We were confident that we'd be able to defeat Eaglehawk as we fielded one of our strongest teams so far this year," he said.
"On the back of that win and our best result against Golden Square two weeks ago, we believe we can give Thunder a real shake.
"The players are starting to believe in our structures and when to apply the right pressure at the optimum time across the ground.
"Overall we're all looking forward to this game."
Hawkes said players across the defensive line had started "working well off each other".
"Taylah Moore and Belinda Hateley have made a big difference to our defence and added depth to our back line," he said.
"I know Thunder has a lot of firepower up forward so we're all ready for the challenge."
