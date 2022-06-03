Bendigo Advertiser

CVFLW: Revamped defence key for Tigers against Thunder | Round 8

By Anthony Pinda
Updated June 3 2022 - 1:21am, first published 1:15am
ON TARGET: Kyneton Tigers are confident they can put up a challenging performance when they meet Bendigo Thunder this Saturday for round eight of the Central Victoria Football League Women's season.

Kyneton coach Phil Hawkes believes his team's new-look defence will be key to gaining an advantage over Bendigo Thunder when they meet on Saturday.

