Weather phenomenon boosts Bendigo's water supply

By Maddy Fogarty
Updated June 3 2022 - 4:40am, first published 2:30am
FILLED TO THE BRIM: Coliban Water is holding 92 per cent of it's share of Lake Eppalock. Picture: Darren Howe

Coliban Water is holding more than 10 gigalitres of water compared to this time last year, all thanks to La Nina.

Local News

