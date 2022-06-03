Weather phenomenon boosts Bendigo's water supply

Coliban Water is holding more than 10 gigalitres of water compared to this time last year, all thanks to La Nina.
Jarrah O'Shea, Coliban Water executive general manager strategy, credited the increased rainfall from the weather phenomenon to the inflow of the corporation's reservoirs this autumn and said the wetter conditions the region had been experiencing suggested good inflows for both winter and spring.
"Autumn rainfall was 210 millimetres at Malmsbury, which is above the long-term average," he said.
The storage volume for Coliban Water's three storage catchments - Upper Coliban, Lauriston and Malmsbury - is currently at 76 per cent and the corporation was holding 92 per cent of it's share of Lake Eppalock.
"Our catchment storages were last full in November 2021 and we have been carefully monitoring and managing our resources," Mr O'Shea said.
The water corporation has eight separate water supply systems across the region.
Each of these has it's own supply source and individual level of water security. And they all rely on rainfall over winter and spring.
Coliban Water is preparing it's pricing submission 2023-2028. It outlines the pricing level for services and for the corporations infrastructure needs over the next five years.
"With unprecedented growth in the region and climate change increasing pressure on our catchments, we must focus on these challenges and invest in our region," Mr O'Shea said.
"Permanent water saving rules are in place across our region and everything we do to conserve water - even in the cooler months - helps overall water security."
"Using water efficiently is everyone's responsibility to help secure our water supplies and maintain greener and more liveable communities now and into the future."
For more information on water security, the pricing submission or permanent water saving rules visit coliban.com.au
