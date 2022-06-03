Bendigo Advertiser

Our Lone Star heads trio of home-track hopes in Elmore Cup at Bendigo

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 3 2022 - 3:07am, first published 3:00am
Our Lone Star, ridden by Alana Kelly, wins at Sandown on April 18. The Sean Mott-trained four-year-old will be ridden by Hannah Edgley in Saturday's $25,000 Elmore Cup at Bendigo. Picture: RACING PHOTOS

BENDIGO trainer Sean Mott is banking on a return to form and some luck on his home track from Our Lone Star in Saturday's $25,000 Elmore Cup (1600m).

