Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events.
Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place.
Advertisements that are submitted to the Bendigo Advertiser are placed in Saturday's Weekender section as well as being listed online.
Advertisement
For more information about placing a notice, please contact us at:
SATURDAY DANCE
Enjoy a toe-tapping dance event, hosted by the Spring Gully Dance Committee.
This event will feature the talents of Family Rhythm Dance Band, a provided supper of sandwiches, slices, tea and coffee.
Admission is $9 and all are welcome.
For more information, phone Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, 135 Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully.
When: Saturday, June 4, 7.30pm to 11pm.
HYMNS ALIVE
Scott and Rorey from Bendigo Impact Recovery Alcohol and Drug Rehabilitation program will share their inspiring stories at Hymns Alive.
New members are most welcome to enjoy singing and reviving memories as they sing their favourite hymns with 40 to 50 other people. Afternoon Tea will be provided.
Free bus service may be available from your home due to financial assistance from City of Greater Bendigo.
Phone Allan 5442 2774 for more details
Where: Connect Church, 35 Solomon Street, Bendigo.
When: Thursday, June 9, from 1.30pm.
Advertisement
CASTLEMAINE JAZZ FESTIVAL
The Castlemaine Jazz Festival is being held over the long weekend in June, commencing on Friday night with three bands playing at the Theatre Royal.
There will be 30 bands playing over the weekend at four separate venues. Venues will include Boomtown Winery at the Mill, The Phee Broadway Theatre and the Castlemaine Bowling Club.
Weekend tickets can be purchased for $115, day tickets for $85 and evening tickets for $40.
Festival goers can roam from venue to venue at their leisure.
Advertisement
For more information and tickets, please click here.
Tickets can also be purchased at the Castlemaine Market Building.
Where: Various venues in Castlemaine.
When: Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 12.
EXHIBITIONS AND PERFORMANCES
FROM FIBRE TO FABRIC AND BEYOND
Advertisement
From Fibre to Fabric and Beyond is an exhibition-demonstration combination that shows how natural fibre is used to create a range of fabric types for various purposes.
The Newstead Spinners Group welcomes all to attend these demonstrations which will include fibre preparation, spinning, dyeing, felting and weaving all done by members of the group.
The group began about 45 years ago as a gathering of those interested in fibre craft.
For more information about these exhibitions, demonstrations and the group, email: info@newsteadartshub.org
Gold coin donation entry.
Where: Newstead Arts Hub, 8A Tivey Street, Newstead.
Advertisement
When: Opens Saturday, June 4, 11am and runs until Sunday, June 26.
BEYOND HER LENS
Beyond Her Lens is an exhibition featuring the photography works of 15 Bendigo women and is a collaboration between Bendigo Community Health Services and Women's Health Loddon Mallee.
The exhibition showcases women's resilience during the pandemic and explores wellbeing principles of connect, keep learning, take notice, be active and give.
Advertisement
Where: Bendigo Library, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Tuesday, June 7, during Bendigo Library's operating hours.
ROTARY ART
The 33rd Castlemaine Rotary Art Exhibition and Sale is back and is a major fundraiser for the club to help support projects both within the local and wider communities.
For more information about this exhibition and art sale, email: artshowrcc@gmail.com
Advertisement
Where: Castlemaine Town Hall, Lyttleton Street, Castlemaine.
When: Friday to Monday, June 10 to 13, from 10am to 2pm.
BENDIGO ART TRAIL
Explore Bendigo's arts precinct and discover artistic treasures with the Emporium Creative Hub Art Trail app.
The app shows local artists work in an outdoor virtual gallery.
Advertisement
This app will help you learn more about the artists and their practice while being guided around Bendigo.
Each piece is located at a creative venue that is actively supporting the local arts scene.
The Bendigo Art Trail is an easy walk and suitable for all ages.
Download the app on iOS or Android here.
Where: Various locations in Bendigo.
When: Ongoing event.
Advertisement
LAND AND SKY
Ceramic artist Ri Van Veen will be featuring Raku artworks in an exhibition at the CLAD gallery.
The exhibition Land and Sky was opened by Cr Rod Fyffe OAM and will run until June 26.
Ri Van Veen was the inaugural recipient of the Bendigo Art Gallery James and Greta Smyth Travel Grant and is looking forward to exhibiting in Bendigo.
Where: Bendigo Pottery - CLAD Gallery, Midland Highway, Epsom.
Advertisement
When: Until Sunday, June 26.
ELVIS: DIRECT FROM GRACELAND
Created in partnership with Graceland, this Australian Exclusive explores the extraordinary life and style of Elvis Presley.
One of the most iconic public figures of the 20th century, Elvis's influence on music, design, art, and pop culture was profound.
This exhibition will explore his humble childhood on the poverty line in small-town Mississippi, through to signing a major record deal becoming a super-star.
Advertisement
This exhibition will also feature costumes, memorabilia, wedding outfits, a dazzling array of Vegas jumpsuits, his gold telephone and much, much more.
Ticket prices: adult $30, concession $25, gallery member $20, children under 16 years $15, children under 5 years have free entry. Family tickets are available at $75.
For more information and to book, click here.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, July 17, 10am to 5pm.
HEAVENLY
Advertisement
The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe.
There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions.
Where: Upstairs Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine.
HEATHCOTE ON SHOW
Advertisement
After two years of cancellations due to COVID-19, the Heathcote On Show will be back for the Queen's Birthday weekend.
This event will feature more than 30 local businesses showcasing their wines, wineries and foods.
There will be both non-ticketed and ticketed events including a barrel room dinner at Sanguine Estate, a two-course dinner in Tellurian's cellar door restaurant, and food and wine pairing at Wren Estate, and more.
See the full program here.
Where: Heathcote region.
Advertisement
When: Saturday, June 11 to Monday, June 13.
MID STATE MOPARS 2022
The Central Victorian Chrysler Club Inc. is back with the Mid State Mopars 2022.
On Saturday, cars will cruise from Lake Weeroona to the Heathcote On Show.
Afterwards there will be a dinner and live entertainment at the All Seasons Hotel, McIvor Road, Bendigo.
On Sunday, the annual show and shine event will take place at the Town Hall precinct.
Advertisement
For more information email midstatemoparsshow@hotmail.com or phone Brendan on 5446 7450.
Where: Various locations in Bendigo.
When: Saturday and Sunday, June 11 and 12.
BE THE MOUNTAIN
Dunolly is proud to be presenting Australian-Tibetan singer-songwriter Tenzin Choegyal to the region for it's Queen's Birthday Festival, in part with Tenzin Choegyal's Be the Mountain tour.
Advertisement
As one of a small number of artists keeping Tibet's music alive, Tenzin draws on musical traditions to create original compositions which express his cultural heritage.
Tenzin is an outstanding composer and performer with a great depth of musical knowledge, intuition and inventiveness. He plays the lingbu (bamboo flute), is well-known for his vocal ability and incorporates the dranyen (long necked lute) into many of his songs.
For all inquiries and to book tickets, please click here.
Where: Dunolly Town Hall, Broadway, Dunolly.
When: Saturday, June 11, 2pm to 4pm.
COMBINED CHORALE EVENT
Advertisement
Bendigo Chorale will be joining forces with the Glen Eira City Choir from Melbourne for a performance at the St Paul's Anglican Cathedral.
This exciting and rare event will see a large group of singers performing in Bendigo, singing the popular choral work, Vivaldi's Gloria.
This work will be accompanied by accomplished organist Hugh Fullarton and features professional vocal soloists.
There will also be performances of works by Rutter, Lloyd Webber and Fauré.
This event will feature conductor Elena Varshavskaya; soprano Lisa Ann Robinson; and mezzo Kerrie Bolton.
Advertisement
Where: St Paul's Anglican Cathedral, Myers Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, June 18, from 4.30pm.
GLOW AFTER DARK
Sounds and lights will take over Rosalind Park for an event launched as part of the City of Greater Bendigo's 2022 Winter Events program.
GLOW - Bendigo After Dark will run for three weeks and will build on Awaken, an event that was held last year in the park.
Advertisement
This event will feature colours, light, movement, performers and sounds.
Where: Rosalind Park, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, June 25 to Sunday, July 17, Sunday to Thursday, 6pm to 9pm and Friday and Saturday, 6pm to 10pm.
NOTE: COVID-19 is a rapidly-changing situation. The Bendigo Advertiser recommends people stay informed and updated on all details by:
Advertisement
We recommend contacting event hosts before attending.
We will continue to keep the community informed of events while they are still operating. Please contact your council or the Department of Health for any further information required.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.