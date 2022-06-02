BENDIGO trainer Brent Stanley has had to be extremely patient with Super Aurora, but the wait for the three-year-old filly's first win is finally over.
Lining up for her seventh start on Thursday at Echuca, the daughter of Super One and Arctic Light showed plenty of grit to prevail over the 1000-metres.
In a performance high on resilience, Super Aurora ($7) - ridden by Craig Newitt - shrugged off a determined Viking Rebel (Ethan Brown) in the straight to win by 1.25-lengths and give the in-form Stanley stable a third win from its last four starters.
Coming back in distance at Echuca and racing on a heavy 9 following her fifth over 1200-metres on the synthetic at Ballarat on May 16, the filly vindicated the faith shown in her by her trainer.
"I have to give it to Brent, he's persevered with her," said stable spokesperson Pat Cannon post-race.
"She was a little bit disappointing last start on the synthetic, but 'Froggy' (Newitt) rode her a peach and she just travelled through the going, so we're really pleased."
While it took nearly 18-months for Super Aurora to break through, Stanley's early high opinion of the filly led to the Group 2-winning trainer debuting her in a $140,000 Listed race at Sandown in November 2020.
She finished fourth.
Her second start was an even bigger assignment in the $250,000 VOBIS Gold Rush (1000m) at Bendigo on Golden Mile day in 2021 during which she suffered a lacerated hind leg and was found to be lame.
With win number one on the board, hopes are she can now kick-on and go some way toward fulfilling her early promise.
Newitt, who was aboard Super Aurora for the first time, praised a 'brave' performance and indicated the filly had some upside.
"She's a nippy little thing and showed really good speed," he said.
"We knew we were going to be able to make a little bit of use of her and she'd still be strong back to the 1000m.
"I backed her out and put her up on the speed and let Jake (Noonan on March Forward) go, gave her a rest for a furlong and a half and then just eased around his coat-tails straightening.
"Ethan's horse went toe-to-toe with her, but she was really brave.
"She was coming back in trip, but she was always going to be strong."
A good run of form for the Stanley stable has included wins with the three-year-old gelding Serenaur at Albury on May 23 and Eitilt at Kilmore on May 26.
