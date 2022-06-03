Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate her fourth major jubilee this week - the platinum milestone marking her 70 years on the throne.
Despite her long-lived success as monarch, Australian support for a republic continues to grow and the future of the Royal Family and Australia's place in the Commonwealth remains uncertain.
Advertisement
The Queen's history-making celebration coincides with the federal government's appointment of assistant minister for the republic, Matt Thistlethwaite, in a major sign of support for the republican movement from the incoming Albanese government.
Chair of the Australian Republic Movement (ARM) Peter FitzSimons AM said this was the best news for the movement in "nigh on a quarter-century".
"In the insightful words of that well-known monarchist Lyle Shelton a few weeks ago, for the first time Australia has 'a Minister of the Crown devoted to removing the Crown'," Mr FitzSimons said.
While ARM research shows almost three-quarters of Australians would be prepared to back Australia becoming a republic, the Platinum Jubilee will solidify the Queen's place in the history books, having never been reached by any other British monarch.
The pomp and ceremony may not garner as much support now as it did in the past but it will still be an exciting moment for lovers of history.
In 2012, Elizabeth II became the second UK monarch to celebrate her Diamond Jubilee following in the footsteps of her great-great grandmother Queen Victoria who celebrated that milestone of a 60-year reign in June 1897.
Victoria's 60 years saw Bendigo plan to fundraise the building of a statue - it is unclear whether the necessary funds were ever raised - but The Advertiser and the council went on to organise fundraising for the building of a statue in her honour following her death. That monument was installed in 1903.
The community were also heavily involved for Victoria's 50-year Golden Jubilee anniversary which was marked by horse racing in Epsom, as well as a football match between Bendigo and Sandhurst.
Jubilee illuminations of public buildings were also a standout as reported by The Bendigo Advertiser with Mechanics' Institute, Masonic Hall, Temperance Hall, Albion Chambers and Albion Hotel decorated "with artistic taste" and "great beauty and brilliancy".
"This was particularly shown in the public buildings, the letters, "God save the Queen," surrounded by the seven feet by thirty feet border of innumerable bright gas points, being very striking," the newspaper reported at the time.
Prisoners in the gaol also got special fare and were offered cigarettes. There was a feast and special entertainment for the inmates of the Bendigo Benevolent Asylum and planned fireworks for the community.
Much time has passed but certain sections of Australian society will still be marking Queen Elizabeth's historic achievement.
The Australian War Memorial, along with other iconic buildings and monuments, will be lit up in royal purple to celebrate. In parts of central Victoria too, there will be special celebrations.
Advertisement
The Bible Museum, on Napier Street in St Arnaud, will celebrate the Queen's 70th Platinum Jubilee this fortnight with a big display of commemorative royal bibles, including a special edition published for the 2022 Jubilee.
Some may look back on their own brushes with royalty. Queen Elizabeth II was the first reigning British monarch to visit Australia in February 1954, having acceded to the throne in 1952 when she was only 25 years old. She has visited the country on 15 further occasions.
She visited our golden city of Bendigo on March 5, 1954 to greet crowds of almost 100,000 people, and spent 25 minutes at the Upper Reserve which was then renamed in her honour - Queen Elizabeth Oval - which it remains so to this day.
Will you be celebrating? Let us know.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.