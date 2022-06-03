Bendigo Advertiser

Queen Elizabeth II celebrates 70 years on the throne as Albanese government heralds change

LW
By Lucy Williams
June 3 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate her fourth major jubilee this week - the platinum milestone marking her 70 years on the throne.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LW

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.