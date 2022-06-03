Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

HDFNL, BFNL and LVFNL have their say on AFLCV third-tier competition review

By Luke West
Updated June 3 2022 - 4:01am, first published 3:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEAGUE LEADERS: Peter Cole (Heathcote District league chairman), Carol McKinstry (Bendigo league chair) and Simon Tuohey (Loddon Valley league chairman).

THE structure of the region's under-18 football competitions will be put firmly under the microscope in coming weeks as part of an AFL Central Victoria third-tier review.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.