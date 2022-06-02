There's just one week left until the Bendigo Harriers celebrate 100 years of rich track and field history.
The club is hosting a gala dinner next Saturday where they hope members past and present will be in attendance to mark the centenary.
Bendigo Harriers president Neil Macdonald said the club's history included people from all across Australia.
"During our time we've had teams that competed in the Centenary 1000 around the bay, others travelled internationally to compete all across the world," he said.
"These are the types of people we want to hear from and to have at our dinner as we want to share our history with the next generation of athletes so they can learn about all the things our club has done in the past."
Macdonald himself has been involved with the club for several decades and one of his earliest memories is attending a 1956 pre-Olympic meeting in Bendigo.
It's memories, occasions and achievements such as these which the club would love to celebrate at the gala dinner, whether it be through past-members attending, or just sharing relics such as trophies, ribbons, photos and uniforms.
"Younger members of the club can come along and learn about the history of the club," Macdonald said.
"As one day they will be the custodians of the club and they will be the ones to take us even further."
Looking ahead to the future, Macdonald is confident that the club will still be as active as it is today.
"I really hope it's still going and I am sure it will," he said.
"It's a club that has solid foundations and is well connected with the Bendigo athletics community."
The centenary celebrations on June 11 will start with one of the biggest events on the Bendigo Harriers' racing calendar, the King and Queen of the Mountain.
First run nearly 40 years ago in 1984, runners take on the gruelling challenge of scaling Bendigo's iconic One Tree Hill.
"We're hoping former athletes will watch the current stars scale the mountain and then come to our dinner later that evening at the Bendigo Club," Macdonald said.
In 2021 Brady Threlfall regained his King of the Mountain crown and was challenged by club-mate Harrison Boyd in the 3km showdown.
Anne Buckley earned the Queen of the Mountain title for the 18th time.
The following morning the club will then wrap up the celebratory weekend with an egg and bacon breakfast at its home base at the Flora Hill Athletics Complex.
For more information about the Bendigo Harriers Athletics Club please visit https://www.bendigoharriers.org/.
To book tickets to the celebratory dinner on June 11 at the Bendigo Club please visit https://www.trybooking.com/BZDZL
