Following a one-year hiatus, then a COVID-induced smaller event, the Victorian Winter Fair, is set to go ahead this year.
Exhibitors will make their way to Bendigo Exhibition Centre at the Prince of Wales Showgrounds from June 28-30 in what is set to be a top-class showcase of dairy cattle in the state and further afield.
Event organiser Clare Modra said the 2022 event, the eighth edition of the Victorian Winter Fair, would run in the same format as previous years.
"COVID-19 certainly impacted us through the cancellation of the show in 2020 and then reduced cattle numbers and spectators at the 2021 event," Ms Modra said.
Organisers are expecting about 200 head of cattle at this year's fair.
"It's hard to say if there has been an increase of entries on last year yet as we won't know until entries close in June," she said.
"I think people, in general, are happy that events are starting to happen again, and there's a bit more certainty going forward that lockdowns should be a thing of the past.
"You know you can put all the time, effort, and money into preparing your cattle without worrying about the show being cancelled.
"Entrants are looking forward to seeing great cattle on display and hanging out with like-minded people."
Molly Sloan is the chief judge and Olivia Millhouse is the associate judge for the 2022 Victorian Winter Fair.
Ms Sloan lives in Wisconsin in the United States with her husband their two kids.
She grew up on her family's registered Holstein herd in Illinois.
Born and raised on the family dairy farm, Ms Millhouse was indoctrinated at an early age into Holstein breeding via the established family studs in north-west Tasmania.
This story first appeared in Stock and Land.
