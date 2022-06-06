Bendigo Advertiser

Air of confidence for 2022 Victorian Winter Fair

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
June 6 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Associate judge Olivia Millhouse.

Following a one-year hiatus, then a COVID-induced smaller event, the Victorian Winter Fair, is set to go ahead this year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.