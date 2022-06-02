Agnoletto to lead star-studded Merv Dean Memorial field

Bendigo District Cycling Club's Blake Agnoletto will lead the field at the upcoming 2022 Merv Dean Memorial.
Held over the Queen's Birthday long weekend, the race will have a star-studded field which includes Fergus Browning, Liam Johnston, Zac Marriage and Agnoletto.
On the back of winning the third stage in 2021, Agnoletto will this year don the coveted number one saddle cloth and will look to go one better this year with an outright win.
Defending champion Dylan McKenna will not be in action after taking out the tour last year with a final time of (6:02:53) from Ballarat brothers Liam (+8) and Nick White (+25).
McKenna's absence has opened the door for the in-form Agnoletto to get the job done.
Recently Agnoletto had success at the national track championships and a string of other events and will look to keep the form alive.
BDCC tour director Darren Casey said the course suited climbers and break away riders as it includes the iconic climb up Maldon's Mt Tarrengower.
