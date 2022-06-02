What homes are open for inspection around Bendigo this weekend?

If you are looking for something more rural look to the open spaces of Lockwood South, Marong and Ravenswood; Quarry Hill and Ironbark offer a more city vibe; Axedale and Eppalock offer stunning homes just minutes from the water; to the south is Sedgwick and Mandurang which has a small town community feel; or maybe the busy and bustling Kangaroo Flat is more your style.

