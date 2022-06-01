According to data from the Department of Health Bendigo recorded an additional 254 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours.
The city's active case number is now 1280.
Eighty-six of the cases were found in postcode 3550. Postcodes 3551, 3555, 3556 and 3557 also recorded cases.
Surrounding shires also recorded new infections overnight.
Both Central Goldfields Shire and Gannawarra Shire each recorded 19 new cases, while Loddon Shire noted an additional 12.
Sixty-four new infections were reported in the last 24 hours in both the Macedon Ranges and Campaspe shires.
Buloke Shire was the only one in the region to record less than 10 new infections - it recorded six - and Mount Alexander Shire saw an additional 29.
Victoria has cracked 10,000 daily infections on Thursday according to Department of Health data which reported the state had 10,204 new coronavirus cases overnight.
There are now 55,154 active cases across Victoria, a decline of more than 1000 in the last 24 hours.
Hospitalisations also dropped overnight, with 525 people in hospital, 28 in the ICU and eight on ventilators.
Nine deaths were recorded overnight.
Booster rates have risen to 67.6 per cent of eligible Victorians - 16 and older - as have second dose rates.
Central Victoria is expected to drop into negative numbers on Thursday night.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecast predicts a lot of negative three degrees in Kyneton, negative two for Bendigo and Castlemaine, and negative one for Echuca.
Before that, Bendigo is set to reach a top of 11 degrees with a frosty morning leading into a partly cloudy day.
Echuca is tipped for fog and frost in the morning with a top of 12 degrees.
South of Bendigo, Castlemaine will have a 10 degree forecast with morning frost and possible snow at an altitude of 1300 metres.
A chance of showers is forecast for Kyneton who will reach a top of nine degrees.
