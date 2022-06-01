Bendigo Advertiser
On the Go Bendigo

On the go Bendigo: Get the latest news, sport, weather and COVID updates here

Updated June 2 2022 - 2:03am, first published June 1 2022 - 7:30pm
Picture: Shutterstock

According to data from the Department of Health Bendigo recorded an additional 254 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours.

