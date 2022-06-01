A NEWLY-LISTED property is expected to break the record sale price for a residential property in Bendigo.
The Golden Glade property in Strathdale, which features six bedrooms, four bathrooms, a pool, tennis court and entertaining areas, is listed at $3,450,000.
DCK Real Estate licensed agent Kaye Lazenby is managing the listing alongside fellow licensed agent Leonie Butler.
Ms Lazenby said despite the size, the home had a good family feel with owners Ron and Maureen Poyser.
"It is the sort of property where you feel like your home is a private resort," she said. "We feel very privileged to be selling it.
"It is three-quarters of an acre backing on to a national park, then there is the house itself, the indoor swimming pool, and the two titles as well."
Ms Lazenby said Mr Poyser bought the property from the owners who built it.
"Ron (and his family) have been there for 21 years and have had such fun with their all grandkids," she said.
"They said the grandkids were always happy to go there and as they got older, they didn't stop visiting because there is always something to do and plenty of room. The only reason Ron and Maureen are leaving is that they are building a new home. The time has come to hand the baton to the next family to enjoy.
"The family has been repeat clients over the years and the referral came from friends who we recently sold properties for."
Ms Lazenby said a lot more went in to marketing such a high-priced property.
"There is video and 3D walkthroughs of areas of the property," she said. "You don't know where a buyer may come from - even overseas - so people have to be able to see it properly.
"It wouldn't surprise me if it is a fast turnaround because it is an amazing property.
"If a buyer lets it slip between their fingers, when is the next opportunity for something like this? It might not be for another 21 years."
Ms Lazenby previously held Bendigo's record residential sale price when she sold a Forest Street property for $2.595 million.
In April that record was broken by McKean McGregor's Amy Sim when she sold another home in Forest Street for $3.3 million.
Bendigo's reputation for offering million-dollar properties has increased in recent years.
"When you compare it to Melbourne properties going between three or five million, Bendigo has so much more to offer," Ms Lazenby said.
"You purchase your own home and the lifestyle of Bendigo. There are so many facilities here now that a lot more people are settling here. There is a great university and schools, great shopping, hospitals and transport to Melbourne."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
