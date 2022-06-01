BOOKS and artefacts from all faiths will find a new home at the Great Stupa of Universal Compassion as part of its new Interfaith Library.
The library will be built thanks to a $430,717 grant through the state government's Multicultural Community Infrastructure Fund.
Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards said the Great Stupa is well known as a place of cultural and religious diversity.
"It is a welcoming and peaceful place where people from all backgrounds can come together and celebrate their faith," she said. "The new library will be an added benefit to those who seek information and religious teachings from across the world".
"Accessible and safe community facilities are essential for all Victorians as we recover from the pandemic - and we are investing to support multicultural communities to build connections and share diversity."
"We are committed to providing multicultural and multifaith Victorian's access to modern facilities where culture and traditions are celebrated and preserved."
The library will be the latest addition to the tourist attraction comes after it completed construction on the stupa at the beginning of 2020.
Plans are also in place for an eight-bedroom nunnery at the Myers Flat property.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
