Doctors urge people to check their skin amid drop in melanoma cases

SKIN specialists say a drop in reported rates of melanoma is a warning sign people are not getting enough regular skin check ups post-pandemic.
According to the Victorian Cancer Registry, there is a 12 per cent decline in melanoma diagnoses in 2020, which was attributed to a likely decrease in skin checks during lockdowns.
Bendigo specialist Dr Sheriden Emonson said late melanoma diagnosis was one of the invisible knock-on health effects of the lockdowns, and the number of patients she saw in her clinic had dropped dramatically over the last two years.
"People didn't make their usual appointments and those that may have noticed a new or changing spot avoided seeking out medical advice on it," Dr Emonson said.
As the fifth most common cancer in the state, the most aggressive forms of melanoma can become life-threatening in as little as six weeks and if untreated, can spread to other parts of the body.
Dr Emerson urged local residents to assess their risks and book in for an appointment.
"Growing up with red hair and fair skin, which are both risk factors for skin cancer, I learned the importance of sun protection from a young age," she said
"As a person with a higher risk of skin cancer, knowing my skin and getting regular skin checks have always been an important part of my life, and I'd like to see it on the to-do lists of other Bendigo residents."
Head of SunSmart, Heather Walker said even though chilly temperatures have swept across the nation, people need to remain vigilant with their check ups.
"While we're constantly rugged up during winter, it's important to regularly check your skin," she said.
"Any changes including new spots, or changes in shape, colour or size of an existing spot should be checked by your GP."
If you would like to learn more about how to check your skin or SunSmart sun protection advice visit sunsmart.com.au
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
