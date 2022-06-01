Bendigo Advertiser
Photos

Basketball fun on court with Melbourne United for Camp Hill pupils

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated June 1 2022 - 4:44am, first published 4:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOOPS SKILLS: Melbourne United's Adam Ballinger with Camp Hill Primary School pupils on Wednesday. Picture: DARREN HOWE

"ENJOY being active and have fun with a basketball in your hands" was the message from Melbourne United's Adam Ballinger on Wednesday as he visited four Bendigo primary schools.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.