Bendigo Academy of Sport celebrates athletes at annual gala awards night

The Bendigo Academy of Sport recently held its annual night of nights where they celebrated the achievements of the region's top athletes.
BAS manager of programs Mark Perdon said it was always a highlight to acknowledge the efforts of athletes and coaches involved within the academy.
"It's always a great night as we enjoy promoting the efforts of our athletes who compete across a wide-range of sports," he said.
Para-sports runner Jordan Rudd was named as the recipient of the BAS Athlete of the Year and was awarded with the Gary Tierney Memorial Scholarship after a standout year on the track.
Rudd's recent achievements include an Australia record and personal best gold medal-winning performance (5:19.69) in the para under-17 1500m, in addition to gold in the 800m (2:35.97) at the 2022 National Athletic Championships.
He backed up the two golds with silver in the under-17 400m with a personal best of 67.02s.
He also scored multiple medals in other events at both a regional and state level.
Based on his performance at nationals, he was chosen to represent Australia at the Oceania Asia Games in the 800m and 1500m later this year.
Perdon said Rudd continued to show strong determination to continually perform at his best.
"He's been running for a few years now and during the past two years he has really made some great strides towards improving his strength, condition and technique," he said.
"Certainly in the future competing at the Paralympics is something that will be on his radar."
BAS named Di Hanslow as Academy Coach of the Year for her amazing contributions to netball.
Hanslow first started with the academy in 2017 and has since taken on a lead coaching role for the north-east squad where she's taken the team from strength to strength.
"Our Netball squad in the north-east is fortunate to have a coach with so much experience and dedication to make the athletes the best that they can be," Perdon said.
BAS also acknowledged sponsor and supporter John McGrath with the Frank Roberts Outstanding Service Award
For nearly two decades McGrath has been integral to the success of the BAS, during which he has been an eager supporter of the volleyball program which has helped several athletes progress to representation at a state and national level.
BAS Award winners:
Canoeing: Sophie Hughes, Toby Sexton and Milla Tzaros (Encouragement)
Golf: Flynn Anderson, Josh Hunt (Encouragement)
Individual: Austin Spiteri
Netball Bendigo: Kyla Byrne, Ava Broderick (Encouragement)
Netball North East: Mackenzie O'Dwyer, Tahlia Pate (Encouragement)
Para Sports: Jordan Rudd, Marnie Clapham (Encouragement)
Tennis: Isabella Crossman, Josh Bavich (Encouragement). Volleyball: Matthew Barake, Asher Hastings (Encouragement)
