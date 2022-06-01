Despite intense speculation over its future following the recent death of founder Mario Biasin, Metricon staff say the business is still going strong in Bendigo.
The sudden death of the home builder's chief executive officer last month sent the rumour mill into overdrive, with questions within the building industry and the media over solvency issues.
Advertisement
Metricon owners have since injected $30 million of additional capital into the business. The company also announced its long-term banking partner - the CBA - had approved a 100 per cent increase of Metricon's existing working capital facility.
In Bendigo, Edwina Masters and her aunty Juanna Masters are forging ahead at HomeSolution by Metricon to uphold Australia's biggest home builder's presence in central Victoria.
As demand for new homes in the area grows, Edwina and Juanna have gone from strength to strength, helping a record number of people find their dream home.
MORE NEWS:
Raised in Bendigo, both Edwina and Juanna are passionate about what they can provide to anyone looking for a house.
"It's not just a home, it's their home," Juanna said.
"The fact we can help people in Bendigo to realise their ambition to own a home is an amazing feeling.
"We are giving them the freedom to hang up a picture, or to paint a wall without having to ask for permission.
"It's a privilege to be able to help people invest in their future, to provide a lifetime of security and a place to build happy memories that will last forever.
"Every day we meet people who thought they would never own a home. When they realise how we can help them save their deposit and secure land to make it possible, it is just brilliant.
"It can be really emotional to see a family take their first steps on the property ladder, knowing I have played a role in building the foundations for their future."
Juanna was just as enthused about her partnership with her niece.
"Our journey together at Metricon through the HomeSolution brand has been an incredible opportunity to not only work together, but also be part of something pretty special in the Bendigo area," Juanna said.
Edwina said the positive changes in Bendigo in recent years had sparked her interest to work with her aunty.
"This town is going from strength to strength and is firmly on the map with a world-renowned arts precinct, neighbourly community and the very best amenities with parks, exhibitions and a food industry with excellent cafes and restaurants," Edwina said.
Advertisement
"We have seen a huge spike in interest in purchasing homes in Bendigo as people look to leave the hustle and bustle of the city post the (COVID-19) pandemic in favour of a regional base with more land and a true sense of community."
Edwina and Juanna advised anyone interested in buying their first home not to wait.
"We will establish your eligibility and borrowing capacity and find the best HomeSolution by Metricon option, so you can move into a brand new home with enviable design features that might otherwise not be in reach, and so much sooner than you might think," Edwina said.
Since establishing in regional Victoria in 2004, Metricon has created jobs for hundreds of local workers in and around Bendigo.
"We directly employ more than 300 local team members throughout the regions, together with in excess of 1600 local trades, who are all committed to producing quality homes," Juanna said.
"We pride ourselves on the fact that we are providing local customer service at every turn to ensure our customers have a great home building experience."
Advertisement
Metricon acting chief executive Peter Langfelder said ongoing rumours had led the company's owners to demonstrate in real dollars - namely their own - and not just words their confidence in its future.
"We have previously said that our company has a proven history of success and remains profitable and viable and that we have the full support of our key stakeholders," Mr Langfelder said.
"This significant injection of capital by the owners demonstrates to our customers, employees, sub-contractors and suppliers our confidence in the viability, profitability and future of the Metricon business.
"We are also appreciative of the bank's support, which demonstrates its confidence in our future."
Metricon Homes employs about 2500 staff across Australia's eastern seaboard where 4000 houses are under construction.
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.