DETAILS:
Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 4
Advertisement
$850,000
LAND: 2794sqm
AGENCY: Waller Realty
AGENT: Tim Noonan 0413 464 949 and Laura Everitt 0447 751 516
INSPECT: By appointment
This modern four-bedroom home is just 11 years young with excellent features and a large allotment with two titles.
At the front of the north-facing home is the main bedroom and lounge which makes it ideal for a study or converted to a fifth bedroom if required.
The kitchen features island bench, 900mm-wide oven, plumbed fridge space and a walk-in pantry. In here, you'll find the microwave and a hideaway breakfast bar.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here
The property has undercover outdoor living with a built-in bar, and a double garage with internal access.
A surprise package in a leafy location with easy access to the city, schools, cafes, public transport and sweeping parkland.
Your inspection is welcome.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.