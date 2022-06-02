DETAILS:
Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 3
$830,000 - $890,000
LAND: 16ha
AGENCY: Team Real Estate
AGENT: Melissa Thatcher 0408 298 873
INSPECT: Saturday 1 - 1.30pm
In a picturesque setting, this comfortable home on about 16 hectares offers a relaxed lifestyle with convenience.
Handy to Axedale township, the residence comprises four bedrooms including spacious main with ensuite and walk-in robe.
Living options are open-plan dining and kitchen, a generous lounge, a home office and a second sitting area.
The back verandah is lovely place to relax, with its country views and Mount Alexander in the distance.
Solar power, undercover alfresco, meandering creek, fenced house yard, tank water, dams and shedding are more features at this complete lifestyle property from Team Real Estate.
Inspect this weekend.
