Bendigo Advertiser

Marong trainer David van Ryn lands success across the NSW border with Uptown Lad

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 31 2022 - 7:57am, first published 7:30am
Driver Leigh Sutton and trainer David Van Ryn celebrate their win with Uptown Lad in heat four of the Harness Racing NSW 2YO Trotters Foundation series on Tuesday. Picture: RACING AT CLUB MENANGLE

MARONG trainer David Ryn completed a successful hit and run mission to Menangle on Tuesday by winning a heat of the Harness Racing NSW 2YO Trotters Foundation series with the Uptown Lad.

