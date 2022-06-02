DETAILS:
Bed 3 Bath 3 Cars 3
Advertisement
$890,000 - $920,000
AGENCY: Property Plus Real Estate
AGENT: Kaylene Disher 0431 039 512
INSPECT: By appointment
As you relax on your balcony, overlooking a sparkling infinity pool, you might easily forget just how close you are to Bendigo's CBD.
This much-loved home at Kangaroo Flat is on land measuring about 740 square metres with established gardens.
The home offers a spacious design including three bedrooms plus a study, open-plan kitchen and living, a separate formal lounge and renovated bathrooms.
Two levels of stylish living are enhanced with special features such as polished timber flooring and wall-to-wall windows.
Highlights in the modernised kitchen include wall oven, integrated microwave, storage options and a glass-topped hob. The kitchen has a central island as well as a peninsula bench with a breakfast bar.
Among the designer fittings in the bathrooms are frameless showers, rain overhead, hand-held jet stream, floating vanity and make-up lights.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here
There are various heating and cooling options throughout the home but it's hard to go past the soothing gas log fire in the cooler months.
The property has under-house storage, lock-up garage, carporting, sprinkler system, rainwater storage and a 3.2-kilowatt solar system.
A special offering with a tree-lined creek at the rear boundary and proximity to shops, schools and Gurri Wanyarra Wellbeing Centre.
Inspection will impress.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.