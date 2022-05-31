Bendigo Advertiser
Good News

Long Gully meeting on Wednesday night about the return of the Emotion21 classes

JS
By Julieanne Strachan
May 31 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DANCE CLASS: members of the Emotion21 dance group during rehearsal. Picture: Supplied

A POPULAR dance program designed to help young people with Down Syndrome reach their full potential is returning to Bendigo.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JS

Julieanne Strachan

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.