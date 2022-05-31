Bendigo Advertiser

Victoria's secondary schools agriculture fund will prepare students for a career in agriculture

LW
By Lucy Williams
Updated May 31 2022 - 6:08am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GROWTH: Victorian students will have the opportunity to hone their skills and knowledge of agriculture under the new government funds program. Picture: File

In recognition of the agricultural sector being the lifeblood of Victoria's GDP the state government has announced $5.5 million of funding to the industry's next generation.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LW

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.