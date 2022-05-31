In recognition of the agricultural sector being the lifeblood of Victoria's GDP the state government has announced $5.5 million of funding to the industry's next generation.
The announcement came on Tuesday that the government would invest the millions into schools, industry groups and organisations as part of the Secondary Schools Agriculture Fund (SSAF) to help prepare students for careers in primary industries.
Agriculture Minister Mary-Anne Thomas said the fund would open doors to future workers.
"We want to attract the best and brightest young innovators who are keen to get into our agriculture sector - developing the food and fibre industry's leaders of tomorrow and setting them up for exciting careers," she said.
In 2016, close to half of those working in agriculture were livestock farmers, more than a quarter were crop farmers, and 16 per cent balanced the two according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
The sector stretches to include a range of different farming, including fruit and vegetable, tree nuts, poultry, floriculture, deer and other livestock, dairy cattle and other cropping, in addition to a range of agribusiness and technology-based career opportunities.
In late 2021, the former federal government released a report forecasting the 2021-22 agricultural production to be $73 billion and predicted the output would continue to grow to $100 billion by 2030 - so long as productivity continued to grow alongside it.
Victorian Education Minister James Merlino echoed this commitment to growing the industry by preparing young people for a career in agriculture.
"This program is all about making sure our students have real-world opportunities to make the most of existing and emerging agriculture and horticulture career pathways," Mr Merlino said.
"The future of Victoria's nation-leading agriculture sector is bright - and we're proud to be supporting more Victorian students to get involved in the modern, growing industry while they're still at school."
SSAF will support the sector to raise awareness of the many opportunities available in agriculture and provide more opportunities for skill development.
Funds will be available for designing programs, engaging with local industry, purchasing equipment and to cover other needs schools might have in delivering agriculture studies.
The SSAF makes up part of the Victorian government's $50 million Agricultural College Modernisation program. Applications for the SSAF: Schools and place-based stream are now open, and will close on June 24.
For more information visit vic.gov.au/secondary-schools-agriculture-fund.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
