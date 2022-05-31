The crane that towers over the Galkangu - the Bendigo Gov Hub - has been busy with construction but was used for a different reason recently.
On Monday, May 9, Fire Rescue Victoria officers could be seen using the 35-metre crane as part of their high-angle rescue training.
Training coordinator and senior station officer Luke Waterson said being able to access sites like the Galkangu construction site meant firefighters could be prepared for any scenario.
"It's fantastic to have access to a site like this to ensure our crews are well and truly equipped to respond to any emergency scenario they may face," he said.
"Fairbrother and Icon have supported FRV to allow a realistic training opportunity."
FRV's High Angle Rescue Techniques technicians use specialist training and equipment to rescue people from all kinds of precarious places including cranes, scaffolding, industrial workplaces and natural environments.
As well as Bendigo FRV, the FRV FS10 HART team from Richmond and CFA Golden Square Brigade also supported the training.
FRV's Remote Piloted Aircraft Systems unit also attended to showcase the impressive capability of the drones used by FRV.
"These drones have world leading technology that assists with intelligence gathering and situational awareness," senior station officer Waterson said.
"A number of scenarios were discussed, planned and completed with crews gaining valuable insights and support."
