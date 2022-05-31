Bendigo Advertiser

Solar power program heads to Inglewood

DC
By David Chapman
Updated May 31 2022 - 8:02am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUN DEAL: A community solar bulk-buy program is heading to Inglewood.

Householders or business owners in Inglewood who are contemplating the installation of a solar power system or battery storage are being encouraged to attend an information meeting next week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.