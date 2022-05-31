Solar power program heads to Inglewood

Householders or business owners in Inglewood who are contemplating the installation of a solar power system or battery storage are being encouraged to attend an information meeting next week.
More Australian Solar Homes (MASH), a community solar bulk-buy program managed by the Central Victorian Greenhouse Alliance, will host the meeting at the Inglewood Town Hall on Wednesday, June 8.
The 90-minute meeting will inform people about how solar power systems and battery storage work, and the how to compare different solar power systems with confidence.
There is also the opportunity to ask questions of a solar installer.
To register for the Inglewood information meeting, go to mash.org.au/solar-event/inglewood-solar-and-battery-information-meeting/
The meeting will run from 6pm to 7.30pm.
