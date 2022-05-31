Bendigo Advertiser

Tender awarded for $800,000 Pyramid Hill street revamp

DC
By David Chapman
May 31 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FRESHEN UP: An artist's impression of the Pyramid Hill streetscape project.

Loddon Shire Council has awarded the tender for the Pyramid Hill Streetscape Revitalisation Project to Echuca-based construction firm Capeng Pty Ltd.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.