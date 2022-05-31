Tender awarded for $800,000 Pyramid Hill street revamp

Loddon Shire Council has awarded the tender for the Pyramid Hill Streetscape Revitalisation Project to Echuca-based construction firm Capeng Pty Ltd.
The project has been made possible thanks to $800,000 in funding from the Victorian Government's Building Works package and Council.
Advertisement
It aims to unify the township via themed works along the town approaches and pedestrian navigation.
It will achieve this by improving pedestrian networks and safety, linking key public spaces and providing additional landscaping and shade.
Works are anticipated to start on the project in July.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.