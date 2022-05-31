THE first day of June marks the beginning of the Murray spiny freshwater crayfish season, when Victorian fishers will be able to sink hoop nets into waters on and north of the Great Dividing Range.
The season will last for three months and is expected to attract visitors to the region.
Victorian Fisheries Authority chief executive Travis Dowling said catching catching crays didn't require expensive equipment and could done simply by dangling a piece of meat on a string into a river or lake.
"Murray crays are a delicious treat sought by many and a fantastic way to get the kids off screens, active and outdoors in the crisp winter air," he said.
"Cray season is often a time when friends and family rug up, camp together by a waterway for a weekend, enjoy a warm fire, tell a few stories and catch a meal to share.
"One of Victoria's most popular catchments to go Murray cray fishing is the Goulburn, in the river above Lake Eildon, in the lake itself, and downstream through Seymour and Nagambie to Shepparton."
VRFish chair Rob Loats said chasing a feed of Murray crays in Victorian rivers is a great way to spend a winter's day, checking hoop nets or opening top lift nets from a tinnie, in between warming up by a campfire and spending quality time with loved ones in the great outdoors.
A guide to Murray cray size and bag limits and permitted equipment is available online.
