Bendigo Advertiser

Get your hoop nets ready - the season is opening on northern Victorian waters today

JS
By Julieanne Strachan
Updated June 1 2022 - 12:42am, first published May 31 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SAFE FISHING: Murray Spiny Freshwater Crays are coming into season tomorrow. Picture: Supplied by the Victorian Fisheries Authority

THE first day of June marks the beginning of the Murray spiny freshwater crayfish season, when Victorian fishers will be able to sink hoop nets into waters on and north of the Great Dividing Range.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JS

Julieanne Strachan

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.