Bendigo Advertiser

Daylesford to light up during winter with Northern Lights spectacular

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated May 31 2022 - 2:06am, first published 1:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BOREALIS: Dan Acher's installation was a big drawcard in Greenwich, UK. Picture: supplied

Visitors to Daylesford could be forgiven for thinking they were in the Arctic this winter - with a Northern Lights-inspired installation to be beamed over the local lake.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.