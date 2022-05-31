Visitors to Daylesford could be forgiven for thinking they were in the Arctic this winter - with a Northern Lights-inspired installation to be beamed over the local lake.
Borealis on the Lake will run for 31 nights every Thursday to Sunday from July 15 to September 4.
The vivid sound-and-light show - created with mist-making machines and lasers - is the brainchild of Dan Acher, a Swiss artist who has taken the show to Lausanne, Tokyo, Korea, London - and earlier this year, the Adelaide Fringe Festival.
"We're hoping to get a few thousand people a night, so if you multiply that by the $400 average each overnight visitor spends, then we're looking at millions of dollars injected into the region," Daylesford and Macedon Ranges Tourism Chief Executive Steve Wroe said.
"This installation and the visitors it'll bring is much-needed after the turmoil of COVID.
"Aside from that, it really showcases Daylesford as one of our most beautiful tourism spots."
The circuit path around Lake Daylesford will be open during the day, but the south-west section will be fenced off each night of the show.
Mr Wroe said the first issue they had to work through was the impact on wildlife.
"We checked it out straight away - and Hepburn Council engaged a biodiversity consultant. Their report found there would be no meaningful impact on birdlife or other fauna," he said.
"For people living around the lake, the laser effects will be happening just a few feet above the water level.
"People might be able to see some of it from outside their homes, but it won't shine through their windows when they're trying to sleep at night."
Composer Guillaume Desbois has also created the installation's calming synthesizer music.
Artist Dan Acher's website describes him as an international activist who "uses cities as playgrounds to create a sense of belonging and community (and) his installations create spaces where strangers come together and connect beyond their differences."
The Victorian-first light show is one of almost 300 projects funded via the Andrews Government's Regional Events Fund over the last six years.
Tourism Minister Martin Pakula said visitors to the installation would have the chance to experience all that the region had to offer - including local food and wine, natural springs and day spas, art galleries and shopping.
"We proudly back events like Borealis on the Lake because that encourages people to visit regional Victoria, which supports local businesses and creates jobs," he said.
"It'll be a unique and captivating event which is sure to attract visitors from far and wide."
Mr Wroe said Borealis would have staggered entry times, but ticketholders could stay as long as they liked.
"Some could stay for half an hour, others like to be there for an hour-and-a-half - it's totally up to them," he said.
"I'm confident this'll bring a lot of people to the region. We're hoping to perhaps make this an annual event."
Night one on July 15 coincides with the 2022 Winter Sounds Daylesford Music Festival (July 15-17).
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
