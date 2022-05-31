NBL1: Braves rise high ahead of home court clash with Hawks

Bendigo Braves women have risen to second on the ladder on the back of their double victories on the weekend in Tasmania.
After defeating both the Chargers and Tornadoes during round six, the women are now 7-1 and only 1.4 % behind ladder leaders - the Pioneers.
Even with such a strong record behind them so far this NBL1 South season, head coach Mark Alabakov said each week on the court presented its own challenges.
"We've been navigating a lot and have been searching for rhythm in terms of players coming in-and-out due to Opals commitments and injuries," he said.
"However, this is a strength of our group.
"We are almost plug and play in a sense that people can come in with confidence and do whatever is needed to help the team when there's an absence of key players."
Without leading scorer Tess Madgen because of Opals' commitments, the Braves women thrashed the Chargers 87-72 on Friday night.
After trailing by eight points at quarter-time, the Braves took over thanks to Wehrung (29 points on 12-19 shooting), Wilson (21 points and 12 assists) and McKay (23 points and 12 rebounds).
"Abbey (Wehrung) helped carry us on Friday night, Cass McLean was fantastic on Saturday, meanwhile Meg (McKay) and Kelly (Wilson) were professionals throughout the whole weekend and helped us over the line," Alabakov said.
On Saturday was a match with the Tornadoes who the Braves defeated 73-66.
McKay led the way with 18 points and 14 rebounds, while Wilson (14 points), McLean (14 points) and Wehrung (12 points) chipped in a fine team performance that lifted the Braves to second place on the ladder.
Alabakov said the team's ability to play as a rotating roster had proven to work well.
"With all of the other commitments and player availability, it provides opportunities for other players to have their chance at extended minutes on court at the NBL1 level," he said.
"We're all waiting and ready when needed."
As the Braves now approach the near halfway point of the season, they now face a tough series of games in the coming rounds.
Matches include this week's game against the Ringwood Hawks (4th) on Saturday at the Bendigo Stadium.
"We're facing a string of games against teams in the top four-six block during the next month which is going to be a challenge and an opportunity to fine-tune our gameplay ahead of finals," Alabakov said.
The team's mantra so far this season has been simple.
"It might sound cliche but it all steers back to being the best version of ourselves," Alabakov said.
"For us it's our identity and point of difference in this competition - being able to crank it up to a 10 and keep the energy at that level for the back end of the season."
Bendigo Braves are at home at the Red Energy Arena this weekend for round seven against the Ringwood Hawks, tip-off at 5.30pm on Saturday.
