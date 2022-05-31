Bendigo Advertiser

Gun Bat charges to glory on hills

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 31 2022 - 1:18am, first published 12:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andy Buchanan races to victory through the vines at St Anne's Winery in Big Hill. Picture: JAZZ DEOL

BENDIGO Bats gun runner Andy Buchanan charged to victory in the open 8km as round two in Athletics Victoria's cross-country series was run on Saturday at St Anne's Winery in Big Hill.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.